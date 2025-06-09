It's very critical that when you're traveling, you don't run out of battery. Whether it's for your phone, your laptop, or even your headphones. The worst thing that can happen is that you're on a flight and you realize your laptop is at 10% just as the best part of the movie is about to start. We want to ensure you have the right charging pack to boost your tech with power.

Here's everything the team has to say about their picks and what they're travelling with.

Derrek Lee: Anker Nano Power Bank

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

I feel like I've had this thing forever, but that's because it's just so handy. The Anker Nano Power Bank features a 10,000mAh battery, which is sufficient to fully charge most phones twice. The display provides an easy-to-read indication of the remaining charge or the estimated charging time for your device.

The best part is that it's extremely portable and comes with a built-in USB-C loop cable, making it incredibly easy to carry around.

Anker even has another version with a wall plug, making it even more versatile and ensuring you have one less thing to pack for your travels.

Jerry Hildenbrand: High quality charging cables and chargers

(Image credit: Android Central)

Whatever I have in front of me: Yes, I really mean that. I make sure to only buy high-speed, quality cables and chargers so none work any better than the others. I keep a couple of them in my travel bag and replace them if they show signs of wear or if something better comes along.

Nick Sutrich: Anker Prime 27,650mAh

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I’ve been using Anker Prime batteries for years, and the latest generation is not only powerful enough to keep even a laptop charged, but it supports proprietary standards like the OnePlus 13’s SUPERVOOC charging. Since it’s 27,650mAh, it’ll charge several phones before needing a top-up, and the display on the front will keep you in the loop for charging speed, remaining battery percentage, and more.

There’s even a unique charging dock that you can use to power your laptop and quickly top up the battery via dockable POGO pins, if you want that convenience.

Patrick Farmer: Anker PowerCore III

(Image credit: Anker)

I initially purchased the Anker PowerCore III because it was just the right size for throwing into a small bag or a coat pocket (it’s just a little bit bigger than a smartphone). No matter where I am in the world, this portable charger provides 10W of fast charging power with multiple ports for all my devices. It even has Qi-certified wireless charging built right into the device, which is extra convenient when I’m on the go.

Andrew Myrick: Anker Laptop Power Bank

(Image credit: Anker)

Normally, I'm not one to use a portable charger with a retractable cable, but the Anker Laptop Power Bank has changed my mind. In addition to the "traditional" retractable cable on the top, there's another cable that doubles as a carrying strap. Plus, it has plenty of juice for anything I throw at it, thanks to the 100W charging speeds and 25,000mAh capacity.

Harish Jonnalagadda: UGREEN 160W Nexode Pro and others

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I tend to go a little overboard with charging gear; I always take two GaN chargers while traveling, and I have two power banks on hand. These days, my main charger is UGREEN's 160W Nexode Pro. It has three USB-C ports alongside one USB-A, and it does a great job of charging all my devices.

The other charger is an Arsmel travel plug. This is essentially a travel plug that doubles as a 170W GaN charger, and it's fabulous. Most of the hotels I stay at have U.S.-style blade plugs, but if there's ever a situation where they're not present, as was the case in Barcelona, the Arsmel travel charger is useful.

I have over two dozen power banks, and the one I use these days is the Anker Prime 27,650mAh. It has a total power budget of 250W, does a good job charging just about any device, including OnePlus and Vivo phones, and it has a reliable design. After six months of extensive use in four different countries, the Prime power bank remains strong, and it is one of the most straightforward recommendations I can make.

The other power bank is the Baseus PicoGo. This is a compact 10,000mAh magnetic power bank that attaches to the back of my phone. The smaller size makes it easier to carry while I'm out and about. I predominantly use two UGREEN 240W USB-C to USB-C charging cables to connect my phones and accessories to the power banks, and they've been reliable.

Michael Hicks: Anker 737, Insignia surge protector strip

(Image credit: Anker)

I bought my Anker 737 24,000mAh Power Bank because it’s just small enough to fit in a carry-on, yet can provide my Steam Deck or MacBook with a decent amount of emergency juice on the plane. Anything smaller will work for a phone, but not for much else.

Frankly, unless I’m camping, I’ll find a way to squeeze my Insignia surge protector strip with 3 USB ports into my luggage, because it’s easier to charge all my devices at one outlet than try to find several convenient ones in a hotel room. It’s not travel-sized, but I’m prioritizing convenience!

Brady Snyder: UGREEN 25,000mAh power bank

I’ve tested dozens of power banks and portable chargers, but the UGREEN 25,000mAh power bank has been a staple in my travel and everyday carry kit for years. It simply gets everything right, from capacity to form factor to features. The power bank isn’t humongous — I can fit it in the back pocket of my jeans or a small fanny pack — but it offers enough juice to charge a laptop or your phone multiple times over. When I carry this charging accessory, I never have to worry about using my phone or other devices too much.

I also never travel without an Anker Nano wall adapter and a braided USB-C cable in my pocket. The combo is small and light enough to fit securely in airplane power outlets without falling out.

Namerah Saud Fatmi: Zendure, Anker, Baseus trio

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There are three charging accessories I swear by when traveling. Save this formula for your own needs when traveling, as this combo alone will save you hours of annoyance and irritation, trust me.

My go-to power bank is the Anker Laptop Power Bank (25K, 165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables) because of its compact size, high capacity, fast charging speed, and conveniently built-in cable. I like to pair this with my trusty Zendure Passport III 65W GaN travel adapter, which has literally traveled across the world with me, and my favorite USB-C cord from Baseus.

It might sound silly to have a favorite cable, but this wire is nylon-braided, super long and durable, and it supports 100W charging, so I can use it with any device with zero anxiety. You can swap the models to your liking, but the formula is the key here.

Nandika Iyer Ravi: Anker Nano 65W charger

(Image credit: Anker)

For keeping all my devices powered up on the go, especially during cross-country flights, my Anker USB power adapter is an absolute lifesaver. What I particularly appreciate is its multi-port design – I can charge my phone,iPad, and even my laptop, all at once from a single outlet, which is a game-changer when outlets are scarce, like in airports or hotel rooms.

It's incredibly compact, so it barely takes up any space in my carry-on, and it's robust enough to handle the demands of frequent travel. The convenience it offers, by consolidating all my charging needs into one small brick, truly simplifies my travel tech setup.