Best USB adapter for travel 2025

As a frequent flier, I take about 10 to 15 flights a year. Factor in intercity travel and you'll see why I am a reliable authority for dishing out travel advice. I figured out the best accessories and gear that any traveler needs on the go based on my own experiences, via a lot of trial and error.

A powerful USB adapter is an absolute must-have for several reasons. Firstly, you're never guaranteed to find the right plugs that match your current primary USB-C charger. And secondly, you have limited space when traveling so it's necessary to carry only one charger that works with all your tech.

This is why I suggest grabbing a travel adapter with multiple combinations of USB ports and a very high wattage so everything from your phone to your laptop can connect to it. If you're seeking the best USB adapter for travel, I've curated this guide based on these criteria.

Make life easier with these versatile travel adapters

Epicka TA-105 Max Universal Travel Adapter GaN 75W Fast Charging View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Newegg Best overall Epicka delivers unbelievable value for money with this 75W GaN travel adapter. There are three USB-C PD 3.0 and two USB-A QC 3.0 ports. You get four switchable plug types that work in over 200 countries around the world. Epicka provides a two-year warranty. Zendure Passport III Check Amazon $59.99 at Zendure Best alternative The Zendure Passport III has been a constant in my travels for years now. I cannot leave the house without it when venturing on longer journeys. It has US/EU/AU/UK plugs, comes in three ombre colors, and has five ports, one USB-A and four USB-C, with support for 65W PD GaN fast charging. Stock is pretty limited and hard to find. UGREEN 65W Nexode GaN USB C 3-Port Travel Adapter View at Amazon View at UGreen Best swappable plugs UGREEN's take on an international charger features much sturdier swappable plugs than the usual springy pins we see on other travel adapters. This 65W GaN charger comes with one USB-A and two USB-C fast charging ports and is a lot more compact than other options. Anker Nano Travel Adapter View at Amazon View at Amazon Bets flat adapter Anker is a big name in the charging industry, but its travel adapters are surprisingly lackluster. The Anker Nano Travel Adapter is the brand's best travel-friendly charger with several plug types. Its flat shape makes it ideal for tight spaces or awkwardly placed wall plugs in hotel rooms. You get five ports but only 20W charging. TESSAN 35W International Plug Adapter Built-in USB C Cable View at Amazon Best with cable TESSAN is a reliable budget brand that produces high-grade power strips and chargers. The TESSAN 35W International Plug Adapter comes with a built-in USB-C cable that saves you the hassle of carrying extra cables on the go. The price isn't too bad either. It has two USB-C and two USB-A ports as well as four types of plugs. Acer Universal Travel Plug Adapter View at Amazon Best entry-level Equipped with four types of plugs, the Acer Universal Travel Plug Adapter is the cheapest USB adapter for travel priced just a smidge over $20. Three USB-C and two USB-A ports add up to a total power rating of 28W. It's not the sharpest tool in the shed, but it gets the job done on the cheap.

How to choose the best USB adapter for travel for your needs

You don't need to buy the most expensive USB adapter for travel. Pick an option based on the number of devices you travel with. For instance, most folks take their smartphone, smartwatch, and laptop or tablet with them when traveling. Let me break it down for you.

Depending on the nature of your travel, you may have additional accessories too, like power banks and audio gadgets. Things like power banks and audio accessories don't need a separate charging cable or charger from your phone if it's all USB-C. Most modern laptops support USB-C charging as well, but they need 65W or higher charging speeds.

If you carry your laptop, tablet, or Chromebook with you, I recommend getting a 65W or higher travel adapter. This enables you to charge all your tech at the maximum possible charging speed on the go without the need to bring along an additional charging brick. On the other hand, if you just carry your phone and some companion accessories, choose a cheaper travel adapter with a lower power rating. For instance, Google Pixel users don't need more than 35W on the go because their phones don't support anything faster anyway. On the other hand, OnePlus users need something a lot speedier.

In the end, 65W is the safest bet for anyone. Since the price difference isn't significant, you can simply get the Epicka TA-105 Max Universal Travel Adapter as it comes with 75W GaN fast charging. It has plenty of ports and prongs, and the high power rating means you can plug in multiple things in one go and still get the fastest charging speed on everything connected simultaneously. Epicka also provides a two-year warranty on its travel adapter, so you've got a safety net in case something goes wrong.