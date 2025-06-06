Best USB-C cables for travel 2025

USB-C cables come in so many different flavors. You've got different connectors, power ratings, and lengths to keep in mind. Now that almost every piece of technology charges via Type-C, it's essential to have a durable USB-C cable for travel on hand. Here are my top recommendations.

These cables can charge anything at full power, transfer data speedily, and connect to any type of connector when required. There's even a Type-C to audio jack converter for those who prefer to use wired headphones on the go, with passthrough charging support too.

Every essential type of USB-C cable for travel

Baseus 100W PD 5A QC 4.0 Zinc Alloy Nylon Braided USB-C Cable View at Amazon Best overall The best overall USB-C cable for anyone is the Baseus 100W PD 5A QC 4.0 Zinc Alloy Nylon Braided USB-C Cable. It's powerful, made to last, affordable, and comes in so many different sizes. Once you spoil yourself with the 6ft version, you'll never be able to use a smaller cable again. Raycon Magic Flex Cable 6-in-1 View at Amazon Best versatile I tested this swappable 100W cable from Raycon and was pleasantly surprised. Forget packing two to three different wires, this cord has USB-C connectors on both ends that can be switched to USB-A and lightning connectors in a jiffy. JSAUX USB-C Headphone Charger View at Amazon Best headphone adapter Still holding on to your precious plugged-in headphones? Or perhaps you're an audiophile who only uses in-ear monitors (IEMs). In that case, get this headphone adapter to add a 3.5mm audio port to your jack-less phone. It has USB-C passthrough support. Anker 541 USB-C to Lightning Cable (Bio-Based) Check Amazon Best lightning cable This bio-based USB-C-to-lightning cable isn't quite as durable as a nylon-braided one, but it's really good for the environment. Anker promises it's good for 20,000 bends. You can choose from multiple colors and lengths. Amazon Basics USB Type-C to USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 Cable Check Amazon Best USB-A to USB-C It's always a good idea to have a USB-A cable on hand when traveling. You never know what sort of charging port you'll have access to or when you may need to transfer data to or from your phone. Baseus 100W Retractable USB-C to USB-C Cable View at Walmart View at Walmart Check Amazon Best retractable This contraption from Baseus is the Hubba Bubba of USB-C cables. It weighs only 50g and is rated 5A so it supports 100W charging. You can choose from a few colors. The retractable cable gets as long as 3.3ft or 6.6ft, depending on the variant.

Your complete guide to getting a USB-C cable for travel

Before telling you that x or y cable is better for your travel needs, I'm going to give you your options in an easily comparable format. Here's a handy chart that compares the power rating, cable length, connectors, and pricing information of all the best USB-C cables for travel.

Swipe to scroll horizontally All the nerdy tech specs, in a nutshell Category Baseus Raycon JSAUX Anker Amazon Basics Baseus (Retractable) Connector USB-C to USB-C USB-C, USB-A, Lightning (swappable) USB-C to 3.5mm, USB-C (passthrough) USB-C to lightning USB-C to USB-A USB-C to USB-C Specs 100W, 5A, PD, QC 4.0, 480Mbps 100W, 5A, PD, magnetic ends 60W, PD, DAC, Hi-Fi audio 30W, PD, MFI certified 15W, 3A, USB-C 3.1 Gen2, 10Gbps, USB-IF Certified 100W, 5A, PD 3.0, 480Mbps Length 3.3ft, 6.6ft, 10ft 6ft 11 inches (0.92ft) 3ft, 6ft 3ft 3.3ft, 6.6ft (retractable) Material Nylon-braided Nylon-braided Nylon-braided Bio-based materials Plastic Plastic Color Black, Titanium Gold Black, Purple Black, Blue, Gray, Red Black, Blue, Green, White, Purple Black, White Black, Blue, White, Purple Price From $8 $35 $13 From $16 $6 From $13

This should simplify your shopping process. If you know what specs you're looking for and in what sort of price range, one look at this chart will tell you which cable is right for you.

If you're still clueless, don't worry my friend. I've got you! Ask yourself a few questions and the answer will become clear.

First off, what phone do you use? If you're an Apple user with an iPhone older than the 15 series, obviously you'll need a lightning connector. Anker and Raycon are both great options. The Raycon cable is superior from every perspective, except for the cost. It's got swappable connectors so you can use it with all your other gadgets too. If you don't want to spend $35 on a cable, Anker will do just fine.

For my Android users, pick the Baseus 100W cable and don't look back. The 6ft variant is long enough for most use cases and the nylon-braided structure makes it highly durable. And get this, the 6ft version is only $10! That's the best deal you'll ever find on such a speedy USB-C cable.

Now, if you've got a wired pair of headphones, earphones, or in-ear monitors, you'll probably want to check out the budget-friendly JSAUX USB-C Headphone Charger too. This DAC adds a handy 3.5mm headphone jack to your smartphone, something all the best Android phones lack these days. Since there's USB-C passthrough charging, you don't even have to worry about blocking off your Type-C port when using the adapter. For $13, that's as good as it gets.