I only use this 100W retractable USB-C cable now, and it costs just $11 for Prime Day

Baseus makes plenty of great charging accessories, and while the brand's charging stations — like the 67W option that costs just $31 — are always a good value, I'm a big fan of its charging cables. I have way too many cables to count, and while I try to not have a cluttered desk, that's not possible with USB-C cables connected to devices.

That's why Baseus's retractable cable is so good; it has a minimalist design, and the compact size makes it the ideal choice on the go — particularly if you need to use a cable in your car. The cable has four length presets, weighs just 50g, and the best part is that it charges at up to 100W over the USB PD protocol. I used this cable for a year now, and it's so good I ended up getting four. Thanks to Prime Day, you can buy it for just $11.

Baseus 100W Retractable USB-C to USB-C Cable: $19 $11 at Amazon This retractable cable has everything you need in a USB-C to USB-C cable. It charges at up to 100W and uses the PD protocol, it's lightweight enough to use anywhere, and it's durable — I used it for a year now, and haven't run into any issues.

✅Recommended if: You want a reliable USB-C to USB-C cable with a retractable design. Baseus sells this cable in four color options (I have the blue one, and it's great).

❌Skip this deal if: You need a cable with an E-Marker chip.

Baseus did all the right things with this cable; it has a flat design, each preset is of a good length — 1.1ft, 1.9ft, 2.7ft, and 3.3ft — and the cable is built to last. I used it hundreds of times over the last year to charge phones and tablets, and it doesn't have any obvious signs of wear.

Oh, and Baseus sells these cables in four color options. The only issue with the cable is that you don't get an E-Marker chip, but I use a power meter on my desk charging station, and it delivered a consistent charge in line with the USB PD 3.0 protocol, going up to 100W. Honestly, if you need a retractable cable with a reliable build quality and 100W charging, there really isn't anything better, and the fact that you can buy it at just $11 is a steal.