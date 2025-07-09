This Baseus adapter's retractable cable solved my biggest travel annoyance and it's 43% off right now

Packing your bag for a trip, no matter how short, can be such a hassle these days. You've got to remember to pack your chargers, cables, and adapters if needed, especially if your destination country uses different types of plugs. And if you're a heavy tech user, you definitely need more than one cable to charge all your gear at once.

Modern travel adapters like the Baseus EnerCore CG11 Universal Travel Adapter solve this problem so efficiently. This GaN adapter has several plugs that pop out and a built-in retractable Type-C cable, so even if you forget your cable, you'll be okay. You can find the right sort of plugs for any part of the world built-in. Then there's the ports and charging speed. Not only do you get a universal adapter to plug into any socket in the world, but you can also plug in multiple cables simultaneously to recharge your tech.

My go-to travel adapter has been constant for two whole years. For a tech journo who tests new gadgets every day, that's an impressive feat. However, this 70W Baseus EnerCore CG11 Universal Travel Adapter finally made me give up my beloved Zendure Passport III 65W. And I have more good news — the travel adapter that won me over is 43% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down from $69.99 to a wonderfully doable $39.99 at Amazon while the deal lasts.

The Baseus EnerCore CG11 Universal Travel Adapter made me defect from my favorite travel adapter that I was loyal to for two years. It comes with a retractable USB-C cable built-in, another standard USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. This 70W PD 3.0 adapter can fast charge everything from laptops and Chromebooks to phones and gadgets.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for 70W fast charging in a travel adapter that has dual USB-A and USB-C ports, as well as a built-in cable.

❌Skip this deal if: You want more than two USB-C ports.

The Baseus EnerCore CG11 Universal Travel Adapter is made of GaN or gallium nitride, so it manages heat very safely and efficiently. There are two USB-A and one standard USB-C ports, as well as a second Type-C port where the retractable cable resides.

The retractable cable gets 68cm or 2.2ft long and is made of highly durable nylon braided material. Its flat linguini-like shape prevents tangles and snags. As an added bonus, cats and dogs find it hard to nibble and break nylon braided cables such as this one.

I found the plug locks to be sturdy, and they stay put when set. Some travel adapter prongs tend to have loose springs, but clearly Baseus made sure the quality was up to par with this adapter. Like most of the brand's charging gear, the EnerCore CG11 is well-made and sure to last a long time.