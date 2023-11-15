Don't sleep on these Zendure charging accessories during Black Friday

Much like everyone else, I've been doing my homework pre-holiday shopping season to make sure I don't miss out on anything important. Tiny accessories like chargers and portable power banks make for great stocking stuffers. Plus, they're a whole lot more useful — and better well-received — than things like socks or sweaters.

There are a billion awesome charging accessories out there from a gazillion different brands, which is why I want to highlight a name that might skip your radar. Zendure makes a bunch of really cool charging solutions, including some of Android Central's most highly recommended USB-C power banks.

Come this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, be sure to check out at least two of the following products from Zendure: the Zendure SuperMini (10,000mAh) and the Zendure Passport III 65W.

Zendure SuperMini (10,000mAh)

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

The Zendure SuperMini (10,000mAh) is a credit-card-sized portable power bank that looks like a Barbie luggage. This adorable charging solution comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, making it an even more complete purchase.

The teeny wittle 10,000mAh accessory is one of the most compact USB-C power banks you will find. Not only is it travel-friendly because of its size, but it is also versatile because it has two Type-C ports. Both of these ports can be used simultaneously, plus one of them supports 20W input and output.

Needless to say, if you need to get a small power bank for yourself or as a gift for someone else, the Zendure SuperMini (10,000mAh) is a fine choice. To make it more personal, you can choose from eight colors: white, silver, black, green, blue, red, pink, and purple.

We've seen the SuperMini (10,000mAh) go on sale many times before, so you'd better keep your eyes peeled for a good deal this holiday season!

Zendure SuperMini (10,000mAh) $49.99 at Amazon $76.99 at Amazon Tiny yet mighty The 10,000mAh SuperMini just as functional as it is adorable. This 20W Type-C portable power bank doesn't cost much usually, but a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal can lower the price tag even more.

Zendure Passport III 65W

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Universal travel adapters are must-haves when you're a frequent traveler like me. What I find even more useful than an adapter is one that has fast charging and USB ports built-in.

Enter the Zendure Passport III 65W universal travel adapter. This clever contraption supports a whopping 65W power output and can be plugged in anywhere in the world with ease. All you've got to do is push some sliding buttons and you can readjust the pins according to the U.S., U.K., EU, Asia, or any other regional standards in the world.

What really puts the cherry on top of this cake is the multitude of ports integrated into it. The Zendure Passport III 65W has one USB-A, four USB-C, and one AC port. You can insert any sort of plug into the AC port. Meanwhile, one of the USB-C ports supports 65W fast charging which is ideal for laptops. Just like the SuperMini, the Passport III also comes in four shades: blue, matte black, shiny black, and purple.

The Zendure Passport III 65W retails for about $80, so you'd better wait for an excellent deal to swoop in and get it for a better price. The holiday season is nearly upon us, so stay alert!