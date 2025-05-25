Never let your phone die again with 51% OFF this massive power bank during Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Whether you're getting ready for your next camping trip or just want to charge your phone at the park, this year's Memorial Day sales feature some excellent deals on high-capacity power banks. One example includes this Allwei 300W Portable Power Station, which is currently a whopping 51% off for Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

This power bank is able to be charged by regular AC charging, a car charger, or solar panels, and the company says it takes between 3 and 6.5 hours to juice up, depending on which method you use. You can also upgrade to one of the bundles that includes a 100W solar panel for longer outdoor adventures, and it's compatible with 30W CPAP machines, among other options still. It also includes a built-in LED flashlight featuring three different lighting levels.

ALLWEI Portable Power Station (300W): $249.00 $123.13 at Amazon for Memorial Day With Memorial Day officially upon us, Amazon has launched a range of deals, including this 51% discount on the Allwei 300W portable power bank. This versatile power bank features a wide range of charging port options, and a simple LCD display showing charge levels and other information.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a somewhat lightweight, durable portable power station with 300W of capacity; you need a power bank with a wide variety of charging options for devices from phones and tablets to 30W CPAP machines, and just about anything in between.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather consider one of our picks for the best high-capacity power banks; you'd prefer an even more lightweight power bank and could compromise some charging capacity.

This 300W Allwei Portable Power Station is just 6.5 pounds and has an ergonomic carrying handle, and it can be upgraded to a bundle with solar panels, or used with other solar panels. It also includes an easy-to-use LCD display for displaying pertinent information like charging level, what outlets are in use, and more. It also features a three-level LED flashlight, and a lightning and SOS mode.

The company says it will take between 5.5 and 6.5 hours to charge using a regular AC power outlet, 4.5 to 5.5 hours using a car's outlet, and about 3 to 4 hours in full sunlight using a 100W solar panel.

As for connectivity, the power bank includes two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, four 12V DC ports, and DC inputs for a 12V car charger and a 24V outlet.

It appears that many of the company's bundles are also on sale for the holiday, ranging from 300W to 1200W with or without included solar panels. You can also find a wide range of options and capacities across many of the best portable power banks, so it might be worth checking some of those out as well.