Redmagic is best-known for its range of gaming phones, and the brand is venturing into accessories with the Dao series. The latest addition is the 3-in-1 Go Power Bank, which includes a 5,000mAh battery in a travel-friendly design and a built-in USB-C cable. What's interesting is that the power bank has an integrated blade plug, transforming it into a 65W GaN charger.

The versatility makes it a decent option if you're looking at a travel-ready power bank that can also be used as a charger, and coming in at $59 on Amazon, it is on the costlier side as these things go — you're basically paying for the convenience. Now, Redmagic calls this a 3-in-1 device, but that is disingenuous; think of it as a GaN charger with an integrated 20W power bank — the third use case is just the built-in cable.

Like its phones, Redmagic went with futuristic styling, and the power bank looks quite distinctive. The silver color scheme looks great, and the blocky design makes it easy to use. The included USB-C cable has a braided design and charges at 20W when using the internal power bank, and 60W when plugged in to a wall socket and using the GaN charger.

Let's start with the power bank side of things. The 5,000mAh size isn't adequate to fully charge your phone; in real-world use, you'll get around 2,700mAh of usable power out of this thing, and that's decent — all power banks have a similar efficiency. While it may not charge your phone to 100%, it is quite good at bringing it up to 60% if it's low on charge.

There's also a tiny LCD panel that shows remaining battery level, and it ties into the design very well. I've had the power bank for just under two months now, and I didn't have any issues using it with the Vivo X200 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Honor Magic 7 Pro, and the Huawei Mate XT.

The internal battery of the power bank charges at 20W, and it takes just over 90 minutes to charge. While there are plenty of other choices if you just need a 5,000mAh power bank — I recommend Baseus' PicoGo magnetic products — the main reason to consider the Go Power Bank is the 65W GaN charging. There's a single USB-C port at the back, and it relies on the USB PD protocol to deliver 65W of power to connected devices.

You can use USB-C out and the built-in USB-C cable to charge two devices at once, with the total power budget at 65W (45W + 20W). The GaN charging makes the Go Power Bank a great choice while traveling, and while the design may not be to everyone's tastes — it has a distinct gamer aesthetic — there are no problems with usability.

