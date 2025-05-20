Indian brand Stuffcool's latest power bank has integrated USB-C and Lightning cables

Stuffcool is the brand to go with if you need reliable charging products made in India, and I used most of its power banks and chargers released over the last four years. Its latest addition is the Maverick Mini, a 20,000mAh power bank with 20W charging. While that's pretty standard these days, what gives the Maverick Mini an edge is that it has built-in USB-C as well as Lightning cables.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The power bank is available for ₹2,299 ($27) on Amazon India, and it's a decent value when you consider the design and build quality. The Maverick Mini is considerably smaller than the brand's traditional power banks like the Major Ultra, and in this regard, it takes after the Giga 65W model. The smaller size makes it that much easier to take anywhere, and at 322g, it isn't too heavy either.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There are no issues taking the 77Wh battery on a flight, and what I like the most about the Maverick Mini is the built-in cables; while I used several power banks that have an integrated USB-C cable, the inclusion of the Lightning cable is a nice addition, and it gives the power bank much better versatility.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

You get two standard ports as well, a USB-C and USB-A, and the latter goes up to 22.5W and can be used to charge various phones and accessories. The power bank works with USB PD PPS at up to 22W, so if you've got a Samsung phone, this is a decent choice. Both the USB-C and Lightning ports go up to 20W individually, and while it isn't the fastest power bank by Stuffcool, you're basically getting plenty of convenience.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The internal battery charges at 18W, and it takes over two hours to charge. What's great in this area is that there's a tiny panel on the side that serves as the battery level indicator, and it definitely comes in handy. The build quality itself is pretty good, and I didn't see any issues in this regard.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The one quibble with the design is that the glossy coat picks up smudges with relative ease, and I would have liked a matte texture or better coating; UGREEN's Nexode power bank does a great job, but it's six times costlier. I used the power bank with the Vivo X200 Pro and Steam Deck, and it delivered a consistent charge.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Affordability is a key selling point of the Maverick Mini, and the smaller size makes it easier to carry around in a bag. While I'm not using iPhones that still have the Lightning port, it is a good choice nonetheless, and it is just as consistent at charging as the USB-C port.

If you want a power bank that has integrated cables and a 20,000mAh battery, the Maverick Mini is a decent choice. A similar model with 65W charging would be a great addition to Stuffcool's portfolio, so let's see if the brand releases that next. Until then, the Maverick Mini is a good starting point.