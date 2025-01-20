Stuffcool Giga is the Indian brand's best 65W power bank yet

I covered Stuffcool extensively over the years, and the brand is my go-to recommendation for charging products in India. I used the brand's Major Max and Major Ultra power banks in the last year, and while they did an admirable job charging my devices, they're on the bigger end of the scale.



That's where the Giga comes in. The power bank also has a 20,000mAh battery, but it is considerably smaller, making it easier to carry around. If anything, the design of the power bank reminds me of UGREEN's power banks, with the gunmetal grey color scheme and LED panel similar to what the Chinese manufacturer offers on its own products.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The smaller design is a definite advantage with the Giga, and another feature I like is that the power bank has an integrated 65W USB-C cable; there's a built-in cable tie to ensure it doesn't tangle, and the design means you don't have to dig around in your bag to find a USB-C cable.



Another point in its favor is that the power bank is on the lighter side at 360g, and just like the design, this makes a difference in portability. The sides have a ridged pattern that makes it that much easier to hold and use the power bank.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's also a tiny LED panel at the front that shows remaining battery. I would like liked a bigger panel that highlighted real-time charging info as well, but this is a good starting point nevertheless. Overall, the build quality is on par with the best power banks I used, and there are no qualms in this area.



Coming to the charging part, you get 65W out via USB PD, and that's enough to charge most phones. Like recent Stuffcool power banks, you get the ability to charge at 65W over the USB PD PPS standard as well, making the Giga a fantastic choice to use with Samsung phones.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I only have two minor issues with the Giga; the power bank is limited to 45W when charging the internal battery, and it takes a lot longer to charge the 20000mAh battery than most other power banks I used in recent months. Also, there's just one USB-C port alongside USB-A, and while this is decent on smaller power banks, it would have been great to get dual USB-C ports.



Outside of that, there are no problems with the Giga; the power bank managed to deliver a consistent charge when using the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, Honor Magic V3, and the Vivo X100 Pro. If you're interested, here's a rundown of the power profiles:

USB-C Out (65W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W) USB PD PPS Out: 3.3V - 11V/5A (55W), 3.3V - 20V/3.25A (65W)

3.3V - 11V/5A (55W), 3.3V - 20V/3.25A (65W) USB-A Out: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W) USB-C In (45W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/2.25A (45W)

Coming in at ₹3,999 ($46) on Amazon India, the Giga doesn't cost too much more than other 20,000mAh power banks in this category, and the lighter design combined with 65W charging tech makes it a good choice if you need a new power bank — particularly to use with Samsung phones.