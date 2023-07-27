Review: UGREEN 145W is the only 25,000mAh power bank you'll ever need

The UGREEN 145W has all the features I'm looking for in a power bank. The 25,000mAh battery is more than adequate for charging phones and several accessories on the road, and it can hit 100W over the USB PD protocol. The ability to charge two devices simultaneously and get 100W over one port and 45W on the other is a big differentiator, and you even have a USB-A port that's handy for accessories. If you have a lot of devices and need a power bank that can charge them all at once, look no further.

I've said several times in the past that UGREEN is my favorite charging brand; the Nexode 200W charging station has been on my desk for the better part of a year, and I use the Nexode 100W 4-port charger with my phones and smartwatches. I also use the 13-in-1 docking station on a daily basis, and the brand's DigiNest 100W charging station provides additional AC ports whenever I need them.

So when UGREEN said it was introducing a power bank, I was automatically interested. I currently use Shargeek's see-through Storm 2 as my power bank of choice, and while the 20,000mAh battery is more than adequate for my use, the main reason for using that power bank is the clear design and LCD panel with a real-time charging indicator.

UGREEN's offering in this category is just called the UGREEN 145W, and as the name suggests, it goes up to 145W. The power bank has a 25,000mAh battery, and while it also has a LED readout, that's just to indicate remaining battery level — it doesn't show real-time charging speeds.

The UGREEN 145W has a similar design as UGREEN's other products, so you get a dark grey chassis decked out in plastic, with the brand's logo prominently highlighted. The power button and LED indicator are on the left, and the USB ports are located on one end — you get two USB-C and one USB-A charging ports here.

The power bank is particularly compact considering the size of the battery; the flat design makes it easy to slide into a bag, and it comes in at just 510g. The build quality is excellent — as you'd imagine for a power bank that costs $150 — and you get a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

Obviously, the biggest talking point with the UGREEN 145W is the 145W charging tech. That figure is while using both USB-C ports simultaneously; single ports are limited to 100W over the USB PD protocol. That said, for a power bank to be able to hit 145W when two ports are in use is a big deal in and of itself, and it came in handy while charging the Xiaomi Notebook 120G alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra and an iPad Pro.

The USB-C and USB-A ports are labeled, and you get a 100W label underneath the primary USB-C port to indicate that it can hit 100W charging. In addition to charging other devices at 100W, the power bank can go up to 65W when charging its internal battery. The secondary USB-C port hits 45W, so you can use the power bank to charge a notebook at 100W and then charge the internal battery at 45W at the same time. And the single USB-A port hits 18W, making it a decent enough choice for various accessories.

Here's the rundown of the charging potential with the UGREEN 145W:

USB-C1 out (100W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W) USB-C2 out (45W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/2.25A (45W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/2.25A (45W) USB-A out (18W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W) USB C1 + USB-C2 (out): 100W + 45W (145W Max)

100W + 45W (145W Max) USB C1 + USB-A (out): 100W + 18W (118W Max)

100W + 18W (118W Max) USB C2 + USB-A (out): 15W Max

15W Max USB C1 + USB-C2 + USB-A (out): 100W + 15W (115W Max)

100W + 15W (115W Max) USB-C1 in (65W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W) USB-C2 in (45W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/2.25A (45W)

The only limitation is that it doesn't work with Samsung's Super Fast Charging 2.0 tech, so you don't get PPS charging at 25W or 45W. It still did a great job charging my Galaxy S23 Ultra in under 90 minutes, but if you're looking at a power bank predominantly for Samsung phones and tablets, there are plenty of other choices available.

Other than that quibble, the UGREEN 145W delivers everything I want in a power bank, and while it is on the costlier side, it is the ideal product for use on the road. The 25,000mAh battery ensures there's adequate power for charging your phone and accessories several times over, and the charging potential combined with the three USB ports make it an easy recommendation. In short, this is one of the best power banks you can get at the moment.