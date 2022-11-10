Shargeek's see-through 130W Storm 2 Slim is my new favorite power bank

Shargeek is a Chinese accessory manufacturer that's doing all the right things on the charging front. I used the 25600mAh Storm 2 power bank for the better part of three months now and like it quite a bit: its unique see-through design with yellow accents makes it stand out from every other power bank, it has all the charging ports I need, and it goes up to 100W over USB PD.

The best part about the Storm 2 is the built-in screen that shows real-time charging statistics. It is plain cool to be able to see how fast a phone or notebook is charging in real-time, and the feature is a bigger differentiator in my book than the see-through design. Now, as much as I like the Storm 2, it is a little on the bulkier side (coming in at 579g), and I don't need all the ports on offer.

That is where the Storm 2 Slim comes in. Shargeek took the same fundamentals as the Storm 2 but condensed the design into a more travel-friendly size, and got rid of a few features, like the DC port. The result is that the Storm 2 Slim has a 20000mAh battery, one USB-C port alongside one USB-A port, and a thinner design that makes it easier to use on the road.

The Storm 2 Slim is thinner and taller than the standard Storm 2, and that makes a huge difference for portable use — it's easier to slot the power bank into a bag. Coming in at 448g, it is also considerably lighter, and the plus side is that you still get a large 20000mAh battery here.

Thankfully, Shargeek hasn't changed two of its biggest differentiators: the see-through design and built-in screen. If anything, the Storm 2 Slim looks even better thanks to the white accents and batteries decked out in lavender; it looks a little more polished than the yellow accents on the Storm 2. The see-through design is just as evocative here — you get to see the circuit board and internal ICs, and it looks very cool.

The Storm 2 Slim has an acrylic outer case that enables the see-through design, and it is the same housing as the Storm 2. While I was initially worried about the durability of the outer shell, the Storm 2 has weathered day-to-day use just fine in the three months I had the power bank, and it should be no different with the Storm 2 Slim.

Then there's the screen: the built-in IPS panel does a great job showing real-time charging statistics, and continues to be my favorite feature on a power bank. The screen also shows the power bank's battery level and thermal details, and you can adjust the amount of time the screen stays on via the onboard settings.

On the charging front, the Storm 2 Slim has a USB-C port that does the heavy lifting, and you get a USB-A port for connecting accessories. Both ports work over the USB PD 3.0 protocol, with the USB-C port going up to 100W and the USB-A hitting 30W. What's great about the Storm 2 Slim is that you get the full 130W power budget when using both ports simultaneously, so although it has one less USB-C port than the Storm 2, it delivers a higher net charge at 130W.

Before I talk about real-world use, here's an overview of the power profiles:

USB-C: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W Max)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W Max) USB-A: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/2.5A (30W Max)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/2.5A (30W Max) USB-C + USB-A: 100W + 30W (130W Max)

100W + 30W (130W Max) USB-C (in): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W)

The single USB-C port is used for both output and input (charging the power bank itself). It goes up to 65W for input, and you'll need to wait just over 90 minutes to fully charge the 20000mAh battery. As for the output side of things, the Storm 2 Slim was able to effortlessly charge the best Android phones — including the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — and it managed to deliver 100W of charge to the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G without any issues at all.

Shargeek bundles a yellow charging cable in the box with the Storm 2 Slim, and it works with the 100W USB PD standard, so you don't need to buy anything else to get started with the power bank.

Overall, the Storm 2 Slim is one of the best portable power banks around: the 2000mAh battery is more than adequate to charge a phone and notebook a few times over, and it goes up to 100W over USB PD and an additional 30W over USB-A. The slimmer profile makes it the ideal option for travel, and the see-through design will turn heads. The best part is the built-in screen; I like how easy it is to see how much charge is meted out to a notebook or phone in real-time, and the novelty doesn't wear off.

The Storm 2 Slim debuted for $199, but it is retailing for $149 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. That is a good deal considering the sheer amount of features on offer here and the unique design, but the best part of the Storm 2 Slim is the portability. This is my go-to power bank for use on the road, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.