Can the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE fit Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases? Best answer: Yes, you can use Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Since the Flip 7 FE is basically a re-release of the Flip 6, albeit with a different chipset, it can fit into all Flip 6 cases seamlessly.

Breaking it down dimensionally speaking...

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has the exact same measurements across the board when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The two are essentially the same exact phone. Just take a look at their screen sizes and dimensions next to each other.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dimensions Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Folded 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm Unfolded 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm Cover screen 3.4 inches 3.4 inches Inner screen 6.7 inches 6.7 inches

So what gives? Why would Samsung re-release a last-gen foldable? Since Motorola has been doing so well lately, it would seem that the Korean smartphone maker is trying to compete with the Razr and Razr Plus models. Motorola usually relaunches last year's Plus model as the new basic Razr, while the Plus model is the most improved new foldable. This has been a very successful strategy for the brand, and it seems like Samsung is trying to replicate that with the Flip 7 FE and Flip 7.

There are three main differences between the Flip 6 and its revamped Flip 7 FE re-release. To start with, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is much cheaper than the Flip 6. You can currently get the brand new Flip 7 FE with 256GB of storage for $900, however, your color choices are limited to Black and White. Once the launch promo ends, it'll start at $900 for the 128GB version and $960 for the 256GB option. Both variants come with 8GB of RAM.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was priced at $1,100 at launch for the base 256GB/12GB model. With the launch of the new Flip 7 series, you can easily score heavy discounts on the last-gen device, bringing the price down to $900 for the basic variant.

Memory and price aside, the third most notable difference between the Flip 7 FE and Flip 6 is the processor. The newer Flip 7 FE boasts a slower Exynos 2400 chipset, whereas the older Flip 6 has a superior Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.