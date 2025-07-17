Can the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE fit Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases?
Is backwards compatibility of cases a reality for the Flip 7 FE?
Can the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE fit Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases?
Best answer: Yes, you can use Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Since the Flip 7 FE is basically a re-release of the Flip 6, albeit with a different chipset, it can fit into all Flip 6 cases seamlessly.
Breaking it down dimensionally speaking...
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has the exact same measurements across the board when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The two are essentially the same exact phone. Just take a look at their screen sizes and dimensions next to each other.
Dimensions
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Folded
85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm
85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm
Unfolded
165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
Cover screen
3.4 inches
3.4 inches
Inner screen
6.7 inches
6.7 inches
So what gives? Why would Samsung re-release a last-gen foldable? Since Motorola has been doing so well lately, it would seem that the Korean smartphone maker is trying to compete with the Razr and Razr Plus models. Motorola usually relaunches last year's Plus model as the new basic Razr, while the Plus model is the most improved new foldable. This has been a very successful strategy for the brand, and it seems like Samsung is trying to replicate that with the Flip 7 FE and Flip 7.
There are three main differences between the Flip 6 and its revamped Flip 7 FE re-release. To start with, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is much cheaper than the Flip 6. You can currently get the brand new Flip 7 FE with 256GB of storage for $900, however, your color choices are limited to Black and White. Once the launch promo ends, it'll start at $900 for the 128GB version and $960 for the 256GB option. Both variants come with 8GB of RAM.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was priced at $1,100 at launch for the base 256GB/12GB model. With the launch of the new Flip 7 series, you can easily score heavy discounts on the last-gen device, bringing the price down to $900 for the basic variant.
Memory and price aside, the third most notable difference between the Flip 7 FE and Flip 6 is the processor. The newer Flip 7 FE boasts a slower Exynos 2400 chipset, whereas the older Flip 6 has a superior Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
It's not all that new
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is the same as the Flip 6, so it can fit in the old-gen Flip's cases like a glove. The only difference here is that the Flip 7 FE is cheaper than the Flip 6 and comes with a less powerful Exynos 2400 chipset.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.