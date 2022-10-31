UGREEN Nexode 200W review: The ultimate all-in-one charging station

The Nexode 200W has everything you need in a charging station. It delivers 200W of power over six ports, and with four USB-C and two USB-A ports available, you can charge all of your devices at once.

I don't like using wall chargers with a single port; I have far too many gadgets on my desk at any given time, so for the last four years, I used the Tronsmart Titan Plus. It is a desktop charger that has six ports providing 90W of power, and it worked fine for my use case as I needed more ports than the fastest charging tech. But with USB PD gaining momentum, I switched over to the Stuffcool Centurion, an Indian-made charger with two USB-C and USB-A ports that hit 100W USB PD.

Then came UGREEN. The Chinese brand is doing a great job rolling out accessories — I really like its 13-in-1 Docking Station — but its forte is in GaN-based charging tech, and it has a lot to offer in this area. The Nexode series consists of GaN chargers that deliver 45W, 65W, 100W, and 140W power over USB PD, and these are traditional wall chargers that have anywhere between two to four ports.

But what I'm looking at today is the 200W option; this is an absolute monster of a charging station that has six ports and can hit 200W over USB PD — 100W spread out over two USB-C ports — or 195W of total addressable power when all six ports are in use. That is absolutely incredible, and having used the Nexode 200W for just under a month, I'm convinced that this is the best desktop charger if you want to charge all your devices at once.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: Pricing and availability

UGREEN launched the Nexode 200W in May 2022, and the charging station is available globally for $199 from the brand's website.

It's currently selling on Amazon for $159 (opens in new tab) in the U.S. and £179 ($198) (opens in new tab) in the U.K. The charging station is available in a single model, and comes with a two-year warranty as standard.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: What you'll love

What's interesting about the UGREEN Nexode 200W is that it isn't as bulky as other charging stations that have six ports. It measures 100.8 x 100.8 x 32.2mm and weighs just 1.14 lb, and the small size is down to the fact that it uses gallium nitride (GaN) internal circuitry. So although it isn't designed for portable use, you can take it on the road as an all-in-one charging solution for all of your devices.

The power cable is two meters long, and you shouldn't have any issues connecting to wall sockets that are further away. UGREEN bundles a 6ft USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, and it works with the USB PD 3.0 standard, going up to 100W. The braided nylon design gives the cable added durability, and I haven't had any issues in the month I used it. UGREEN sells the USB-C cable for $11, and it a decent enough value.

The Nexode 200W has six ports in total — four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. The USB-C ports are clearly marked from one to four, as are the two USB-A ports. The USB-C1 and C2 ports can hit 100W over the USB PD standard, and the USB-C3 and C4 ports max out at 65W. The USB-A ports go up to 22.5W individually, but when both ports are in use, they share a 20W power budget.

Now, where the Nexode 200W stands out is its ability to allocate power to all six ports simultaneously. With all ports in use, you can get up to a maximum of 195W of power, allowing you to charge all your devices at the same time. Here's what the power allocation looks like when all ports are in use simultaneously:

USB-C1: 65W

USB-C2: 45W

USB-C3: 45W

USB-C4: 20W

USB-A1 + USB-A2: 20W

Using a variety of USB-C power meters, I was able to determine that the USB-C ports delivered power that's in line with these figures. I didn't measure the USB-A ports, but I connected two 10W devices to it and they didn't take significantly longer to charge than doing so individually. The USB-C ports work with the USB PD PPS standard as well, and I was able to charge the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and other Samsung phones without any issue.

If you don't intend to use the USB-A ports, you can get the same 195W power budget split across the four USB-C ports. And if you use any three USB-C ports at the same time, they go up to 65W each. I used the USB-C ports to charge several devices at once — including the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and it did a great job charging all of the devices at once.

Given the sheer number of combinations on offer, I won't go into the power profiles with each individual option. Instead, here's a detailed breakdown by UGREEN highlighting the power budget when three, four, five, and all six ports are in use:

The best part about the Nexode is that it can simultaneously charge two 100W notebooks at once. You'll need to use the USB-C1 and C2 ports to do so, and I tested it with two Xiaomi notebooks and got close to the 100W mark on both ports. Here's the power budget on offer when a single or two ports are in use:

Like all other charging stations, the Nexode 200W has built-in safeguards against overcharging and voltage protection, and I used it with 100W notebooks and wireless earbuds that max out at 5W and didn't run into any issues whatsoever.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: What needs work

There isn't a lot missing with the Nexode 200W, The one thing that would have made it into an even more enticing option would have been the addition of VOOC charging. The standard is used by OnePlus and OPPO phones, and with the tech now going up to 150W, it would have made sense here.

However, we haven't seen much in the way of third-party accessories for the VOOC standard, and this isn't likely to change.

One other feature that would be useful is a built-in screen showing real-time charging details — this is one of my favorite features of the Shargeek Storm 2 power bank, and I want other manufacturers to do the same.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: The competition

There are a few choices available if you want a charging station that goes up to 200W and beyond. The HyperJuice 245W is a good alternative to the Nexode 200W; it has four USB-C ports that individually go up to 100W, and these kick down to 61W when all four ports are in use. It also uses a GaN design and isn't bulky, and at $150, costs about the same as the Nexode 200W.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if:

You need a charging station that can charge up to six devices simultaneously

You need two USB-C ports that can hit 100W at the same time

You want a charging station that isn't bulky

You shouldn't buy this if:

You use devices that don't charge over USB PD

You need a charging station on a budget

Overall, the UGREEN Nexode 200W covers everything I need in a charging station. It reliably charges six devices at once, and with 200W of power, there's more than adequate power here for your charging needs.

The Nexode 200W is astonishingly portable considering the hardware on offer, and that makes it a viable choice for travel. If you use a lot of devices that use the USB PD standard and want an all-in-one charging station that is ideal for home use and on the road, the Nexode 200W is a brilliant option to consider.