UGREEN 100W DigiNest Pro review: This 100W USB-C charging station is magnificent

UGREEN is turning into my favorite charging brand, and for good reason. The Nexode 200W is an outstanding GaN charging station that delivers 200W over six USB ports, making it the ideal choice for charging all my devices at once. Then there's the 13-in-1 Docking Station that has an SD card slot, USB-C and USB-A ports, and the ability to charge a notebook up to 100W over USB PD. I also like the Nexode 100W and 65W GaN chargers, and UGREEN is onto another winner with its latest launch — the DigiNest Pro.

The DigiNest Pro is a USB-C charging station that has three USB-C ports along with one USB-A port, with a total power budget of 100W. That's pretty standard fare for a charging station that is currently available for just $89 on Amazon (opens in new tab), but where the DigiNest Pro differentiates itself is the ports at the back; you'll find two AC outlets here, and that is just what I've been looking for in a charging station for my desk.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I've never had a charger on my desk — I have a busy enough desk as it is, and didn't want to clutter it up with even more cables — but the DigiNest Pro gives me a lot of flexibility for connecting a lot of additional gear. The best part is that the AC outlets have their own power budget that's not reliant on the USB-C and USB-A connectors, and it is massive: each port is able to deliver up to 1875W. That means I can theoretically run my gaming rig powered by the GeForce RTX 4080 by this charging station.

That's the reason for the extra-thick 6-ft power cable, and that's my only issue with the DigiNest Pro. The power cable is located on the right, and as it isn't removable, it is unwieldy to position on a desk. That said, the silicone feet at the bottom make sure it stays planted.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The addition of the AC outlets makes this the ideal charging station for my use case. I've connected a portable projector, full-fledged laser projector, and several powered Bluetooth speakers to the DigiNest Pro over the course of the last month, and it has powered all of these devices flawlessly.

Now, if you look at the DigiNest Pro's product listing on Amazon (opens in new tab) and UGREEN's website, you'll see that it is listed as having three AC outlets, with one located at the top. The version I have with me is an early unit with two AC outlets, so if you order one now, you will get the model with three AC outlets in total.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The AC outlets are such a good addition that I didn't pay as much attention to the DigiNest Pro's primary feature: the ports at the front. Two out of the three USB-C ports are able to deliver 100W of USB PD power when used individually, and they're clearly marked as USB-C1 and USB-C2. The third USB-C port goes up to 22.5W, and the USB-A port also hits a maximum of 22.5W.

When using both the USB-C1 and USB-C2 ports together, the first port kicks down to 65W, and the second gets 30W of power. This is still adequate for charging two phones, and when using all four ports together, you get a total power budget of 96W — 45W for USB-C1, 30W for USB-C2, 10.5W for USB-C3, and 10.5W for USB-A. Here's a handy diagram highlighting the various use cases that are possible with the DigiNest Pro:

(Image credit: UGREEN)

I tested the efficacy of the 100W USB-C ports by plugging in the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G, and the DigiNest Pro did an admirable job in this area. I also connected the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and a host of accessories including wireless earbuds cases, and I was able to get the advertised charging speeds without any issues.

Now, if you don't need 100W of power, there's a smaller version of the DigiNest Pro called the DigiNest Cube. This model has two USB-C ports along with two USB-A ports, and you get three AC outlets. Coming in at just $52 on Amazon (opens in new tab), it is a stellar value for a charging station.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The DigiNest Pro launched for $129, and is already down to $89 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Like I said earlier, the AC outlets are the big differentiator here, and when you factor in the charging ports and the 100W power budget, the DigiNest Pro is one of the best charging stations currently available.