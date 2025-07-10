Anker who? This triple-port Voltme 100W GaN charger costs less than $30 with this deal
Get two USB-C and one USB-A port to charge all your devices at once.
Chargers with a lot of power and ports cost a pretty penny, especially the ones from name brands like Anker. This bombastic Prime Day deal knocks down the price of the fantastic Voltme 100W GaN III Charger below $30 on Amazon. In contrast, a similar Anker charging brick with a 100W rating and three ports would usually set you back about $50 or more.
Prime Day might have a four-day slot this time around, but stock is running out on the best deals, so you might want to act fast. This is an outstanding charger that works with Chromebooks, Samsung Galaxy devices, Apple phones and tablets, laptops, and more. Whatever needs topping off, this 100W charger can deliver full speed charging to it up to 100W.
Equipped with the most efficient GaN III technology, this 3-port PD 3.0 charger manages power distribution and heat efficiently. It supports the PPS fast charging protocol used by Samsung and Google devices, pushes out 100W max power output, and comes with foldable prongs. There are three ports on this compact wall charger: one USB-A and two USB-C ports. Enjoy 15% off with this Prime Day deal, cutting down the price to a sweet $27.99 while stock lasts.
Competitor price check
👉Anker Prime 100W 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $45.99 at Amazon
👉UGREEN Nexode X 100W 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $38.99 at Amazon
👉 Baseus 100W 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $29.99 at Amazon
✅Recommended if: You need a multi-ported 100W fast charger that works with Samsung and Google's fast charging protocols.
❌Skip this deal if: You want more than 100W charging speed.
I tested all of Voltme's highly capable GaN chargers before and they treated me well. This particular charger is from the Voltme Revo series. It's really tiny for a three-ported charging brick and comes with foldable prongs, making it even more pocket-friendly.
The brand incorporated all sorts of surge protection and clever heat management into the brick, making it a safe product. Thanks to GaN III, it doesn't run too hot, and at the same time, the charger maintains a tiny footprint. The Voltme 100W GaN III Charger has one USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports. It supports QC 3.0, PD 3.0, and PPS fast charging, making it the ideal charger for just about any device, be it a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.
There are very few reasons why you'd want to skip this deal. The only explanation would be that you either already have such a powerful charger or you're searching for something higher than 100W.
Don't forget that a charger like this requires a compatible charger to tap into that max 100W charging speed. In fact, any charger over 60W needs a 5A e-marked cable. If that went over your head, don't worry. We have tried and tested the best 100W USB-C cables, and the top five of them are all priced under $10 during Prime Day! You can check them out here.
