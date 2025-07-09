Don't forget to stock up on batteries for your Android TV remote while Prime Day deals last

You must have bought a fair amount of tech, gadgets, and accessories during the ongoing Prime Day shopping festivities. If you've got a smart Android TV, Chromecast, or any sort of dongle that comes with a remote, now is the right time to also grab batteries to power it. It seems like batteries can smell our fear and desperation, because they always tend to run out during the worst possible moments. A smart decision to prevent this is to buy a decent stockpile ahead of time.

Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to stock up on batteries. Buying in bulk is smart as it reduces the unit price, but you can really leverage the economies of scale by buying in bulk during awesome sales like Prime Day or Black Friday.

Be sure to check out what sort of batteries your remotes, Bluetooth trackers, smart home accessories, and other gadgets use. All types of batteries, from AAA batteries to CR2032 cells, are on sale right now. Here are the best battery deals that are currently live.

LiCB CR2032 Battery (20-Pack): was $8.99 now $7.19 at Amazon A CR2032 is popular among Bluetooth trackers with replaceable batteries from reputable brands like Chipolo and Tile. It's a wise idea to accumulate a stockpile of these 3V CR2032 batteries while they're dirt cheap thanks to Prime Day sales. This 20-pack from LiCB has a shelf life of three years, which should be good enough since CR2032 lithium cells get used up pretty quickly. If you're not big on amassing such a large number of these batteries, you can score a sweet bargain on the 10-pack for $5 on Amazon as well.

Amazon Basics 48-Pack AA Alkaline High-Performance Batteries: was $14.35 now $12.19 at Amazon While AA batteries aren't used as frequently, some of your stuff like a smart home camera or selfie light might require this size. In that case, this 48-pack of 1.5V batteries with a decade-long shelf life from Amazon Basics is a fantastic buy. You save a neat 15% with this deal.

Amazon Basics 12-Pack C Cell Alkaline All-Purpose Batteries: was $11.61 now $8.99 at Amazon The larger C variety of batteries takes longer to run out and isn't as commonly needed by tech gadgets these days. A 12-pack like this one from Amazon Basics should be more than enough. With a 5-year lifespan each, these 1.5V C batteries will last you for a long time.

Batteries are good to have lying around, but be sure to buy ones with a long shelf life. You don't want them going bad from disuse, rotting away in your pantry or store room.

After shelf life longevity, the next best thing to do is to invest in battery sizes you know you use frequently. There's no point in hoarding D or C cells when nothing in your home uses them. On the other hand, AAA batteries and CR2032 batteries are used in nearly everything that's battery-operated these days. Check your home equipment and gear before placing your order.