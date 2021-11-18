Best Bluetooth trackers Android Central 2021

Never worry about losing your keys again after you grab one of our picks for the best Bluetooth trackers! Instead, simply pair one of these Bluetooth trackers with your phone and attach it to your keys or valuables. Then, when you lose an item, you're only an app away from quickly finding it again. Tile continues to dominate this market though it faces competition from new players all the time. Even so, our favorite Bluetooth tracker is still the Tile Pro. And the more recent version, introduced in late 2019, offers an unbeatable range, the loudest alert, and a one-year replaceable battery.

One of the most critical factors to consider when choosing a Bluetooth tracker is range. This determines the distance a tracker can be found through your smartphone app. Most people shopping for a tracker are going to look for the largest range possible. While many options clock in around 100 to 200 feet on the market, the new Tile Pro beats those numbers by a long shot. It's also smooth and sleek now as opposed to the textured surface of the previous edition. You'll get an amazing 400-foot range, which is just one of the reasons it's the best overall choice. It also promises the loudest ring, a one-year replaceable battery, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Both iPhone and Android users can enjoy the Tile Pro with the corresponding Tile app. You'll also have access to the biggest lost-and-found community, which means anyone using the app that's within range of your lost item can update its location for you. This model also features a new Lost and Found function via a QR code on the back that can be scanned by anyone who finds one but isn't a Tile user. They will get your contact information so they can return it. With the Tile Pro, you also have the option of upgrading to a two-pack or a four-pack. The newest Tile Pro fits nicely on a key ring thanks to the more rectangular shape and boasts an IP67 rating for full water resistance. Pros: 400-foot range

Replaceable battery

Loudest Tile option

IP67 rated for water resistance Cons: Expensive

Best value: Tile Mate

The Tile Mate offers a nice blend of helpful features and portability. Battery life has been increased to three years, but there's one caveat: it no longer has a user-replaceable battery, which means you'll have to replace it after that time. It's a bit bulkier than some of the other trackers, but the Tile Mate is still compact enough that it can fit comfortably in most wallets and purses. It also comes with a keyhole, which is great for attaching to your keys, luggage, backpacks, and so on. And you can now get it in black as well as white. You get an improved range of 250 feet with the new Tile Mate, which is also more rounded than the previous generation model, along with the new Lost and Found feature with a QR code so anyone who finds it can get your contact information. It's also the second loudest option offered by Tile. When you combine these features, you can feel confident that you'll be able to locate your Tile Mate without a problem. This tracker also gives you convenient access to the Tile lost-and-found community, which is always good to have. Like the Tile Pro, it also has an IP67 rating for total water- and dust resistance. You may be compromising slightly when it comes to the range and the volume, as well as the fact that you can't swap out the battery. But it isn't a bad trade-off for the lower price tag. Not to mention, you can also pick a four-pack, which is an even better value if you're looking to stock up on Bluetooth trackers. Pros: Affordable option

Small and compact

Water and dust-resistant Cons: Not as loud

Battery is not replaceable

Most colorful: Chipolo One

This colorful Bluetooth tracker is shaped like a circle rather than a rectangle or square, standing out from the rest. However, it's still relatively slim and won't be too bulky to carry around with your items. You can also use your tracker to find your phone. All you have to do is double press it, which will make your phone ring even if it's on silent. With Chipolo's Web service, you can see each tracker's location and your phone or tablet from any web browser. If you've lost track of an item, you can access the community search to mark it as lost. The Chipolo One is IPX5 rated as well, so it can withstand some of the elements. Unlike previous versions, you can replace the battery (which should last up to two years). It's worth noting that Chipolo has fewer users than Tile, so the crowd-finding system with community searching isn't as reliable as the more popular Tile app. Pros: Available in six vibrant colors

Two-year battery life

Loud 100-decibel alert Cons: Community search not reliable

Looks a bit cheap

Best rechargeable: Cube Shadow

If you've been searching all over for a Bluetooth tracker that you can recharge instead of having to replace the battery, look no further than the Cube Shadow. What's more, a single charge can last two months, and the USB charger is included with your purchase. In addition to reusing and recharging your tracker, the Cube Shadow also promises a generous 200-foot range, 100-decibel siren, and an IP67 rating. This means your tracker can be immersed in water up to one meter for up to thirty minutes without sustaining damage. The button on the tracker will ring your phone when you can't find it. You can also use this button to take pictures or videos with your phone's camera. This Bluetooth tracker might be a bit pricey compared to others. You also only get one tracker in the package, but it's more than worth it for all the features it offers. It also lacks a keyhole, so it's not ideal if you were hoping to loop it onto your key ring. Although, it does come with an adhesive that lets you stick your Cube Shadow to items. Pros: Rechargeable battery

Ultra-thin at just 2mm

200-foot range Cons: Lacks keyhole

A bit pricey

Most versatile: Nutale Nut3 Key Finder

The Nut3 Smart Key Finder is the perfect choice when you need a tracker that can do it all. More specifically, this Bluetooth tracker offers six different functions: One Touch Find, Find Your Phone, Smart Anti-Loss, Left Phone Alert, Lost and Found Network, and Group Control. Lost track of your phone? Simply press the button on your Nut 3 to ring your phone. Many of these features are self-explanatory, but a few interesting ones are worth elaborating on, such as the Smart Anti-Loss feature that alerts you if you leave your wallet behind somewhere. Group Control allows your family to track your Nut3, too. Finally, if you leave your phone behind when you're outdoors, an alert will sound to inform you. While the Nut 3 claims to offer a 150-foot range, this has exceptions. For example, when using it outside, you can expect a range of 30 to 50 meters. However, when it comes to indoor use where walls are present, the range is around 10 to 30 meters. With all of the functions the Nut3 offers, you can expect to receive many notifications to go with it, which might be annoying for some users. You have the option of a 4-pack, 2-pack, or 1-pack. Pros: Offers various functions

Stylish, thin tracker with a unique design

The replaceable battery can last a year Cons: The range could be better

Notification overload

Best for wallets: Tile Slim

If you're already a fan of the Tile ecosystem and you're looking for the thinnest option, you'll love the new Tile Slim. This tracker resembles a credit card's size and shape, so it's ideal for when you need a tracker that can fit in tight spaces. This makes it the perfect tracker for keeping tabs on your wallet, as it'll fit right into a credit card slot. The range increased to 250 feet with the addition of the Lost and Found QR code feature so someone who comes across it who isn't a member of the Tile family can acquire your contact details, plus it has a louder ring than the previous generation version. Some pretty neat features come with this ultra-slim tracker, including community finding, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and the option to ring your phone by pressing a button on the Tile. Whether you're keeping track of your wallet, purse, or passport, this is the ideal Bluetooth tracker for the job. Did we mention it's waterproof, with the same IP67 rating as the others, and comes with a built-in battery that lasts three years? This Tile tracker is a worthy contender for those who want a slim wallet tracker that offers plenty of features. The Tile Slim does not come with a replaceable battery, but you can participate in the discount reTile program when the time comes for a new one. Pros: Thinnest tracker from Tile

Works with Alexa

Waterproof Cons: Non-replaceable battery

Best for household items: Tile Sticker

To round out its lineup, Tile has the Sticker. This Bluetooth tracker is as tiny as ever, which is perfect for household items. Some of the other trackers are a bit more restrictive in how you can use them, either by their shape or a key ring. With the Sticker, you can stick it onto anything you want to track as long as it has a dry surface. So whether that's a remote, cellphone, laptop, wallet, or passport, the Tile Sticker can track it. At 250 feet, it has the same range as the other new Tile trackers. But, of course, you'll still have access to the lost-and-found community if you want to take a chance putting it on more valuable items that leave the house. It also has a button that allows you to find your phone and a louder ring than the original model. At this small size, you won't get a replaceable battery, but you do get up to three years of battery life before it needs to be replaced. Not surprisingly, that's the same amount of time the adhesive developed by 3M is supposed to last. If you need to remove the Sticker for some reason, it may take a bit of effort, but it will eventually come off. It's also fully water-resistant with an IP67 rating like other new 2022 models in the line. Pros: Small and discreet

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Waterproof Cons: Non-replaceable battery

Might be tough to remove

Expensive

Best for Apple users: Apple AirTag

Apple officially joined the Bluetooth tracker market with its AirTag, exclusively for iOS device owners, working with the existing Find Me ecosystem and app. The round, stainless-steel trackers, are water and dust resistant and will ring when you need to find whatever item they're attached to, be it keys, a gym bag, or wallet. (Note: You'll have to buy a separate loop or key ring accessory to clip it to keys or a purse strap, for example.) Siri can also be summoned to help you find a valuable item you have misplaced. If you're within Bluetooth range, the AirTag will ring. If not, it will use the Apple Find My network to pinpoint its location. If someone finds your belonging, they can even tap it using any NFC-enabled device and be directed to a website with your phone number (if you provided it) so they can call and let you know you left your office keys at the local pub or your wallet at the grocery store checkout. With a replaceable battery and simple pairing with an Apple device, it's a solid choice for those within the Apple ecosystem. However, they won't work with Android devices, though Android device owners can return a lost AirTag to its rightful owner by logging into the website to get their number using an NFC-enabled non-Apple device. Pros: Seamless connection to Apple devices

Leverages Apple's massive Find My network

Finders can contact you about a lost item

Small and easily hidden away

Replaceable battery Cons: Does not work with Android

Expensive

Need to buy key ring or loop separately

