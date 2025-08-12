These Bang & Olufsen headphones are stupid expensive, but a 25% discount from Amazon will lessen the blow

Deals on premium wireless headphones don't come along often, which is why entries like this next one are usually worth jumping on. Right now, buyers can get $315 off the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones at Amazon, bringing the price of these premium headphones down to well under $1,000.

Beyond being our top pick in the best premium wireless headphones category, these offer a beautiful leather design that screams luxury, comfort, and durability.

The Beoplay H95s include huge headphone drivers that make for crystal clear audio quality, and comfy ear cups that won't wear your ears out, even when worn all day. They also boast powerful and customizable multi-band EQ, adaptive active noise cancellation, and a long enough battery life to get several uses out of them with each charge. Plus, they just look and feel really cool with the leather design for those who are into that sort of thing.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 Headphones: $1,250.00 $935.00 at Amazon Amazon is offering a 25% discount on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones, which also happen to be our favorite premium wireless headphones on the market. This boils down to $315 off, cutting their price point to just $935.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a great-sounding pair of wireless headphones with a design that feels like luxury; you want something that comes with a hard shell carrying case that won't let them get dinged up when traveling; you prefer a pair of wireless headphones with outstanding audio, ANC, and battery life, and you've got the budget to back that up.

❌Skip this deal if: you still aren't looking to spend this much on headphones, despite the deal; you don't feel the need to have industry-leading audio and would settle for something a little cheaper; you prefer headphones that are made with vegan materials.

We love the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones, especially for their high-quality audio, beautiful, authentic leather design, and battery life that won't require users to charge them very often. Their high-level audio is backed by two powerful 40mm titanium drivers with neodymium magnets that were custom-made for this series, improving the precision of audio quality and of lower frequencies. This deal is available in all four color options for the headphones, including Black, Chestnut, Navy, and, my personal favorite, the aesthetically-pleasing Gold Tone.

Vegans beware, though: these are made with actual leather, so if that's a dealbreaker, you'll definitely want to look elsewhere.