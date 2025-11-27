Despite there being a ton of enticing Black Friday deals every year, I will only find myself getting one or two things each year. Last year, I treated myself to the Sony Ult Field 1, and a year later, it has more than justified the purchase. Now, it's back on sale, and I'm thinking of buying a second one, because why not?

This year's sale is the same as last year's. The Sony Ult Field 1 is 37% off at Amazon, bringing it down from $139 to just $88. Honestly, if I can spend less than $100 on a Bluetooth speaker of this caliber, I already feel like I've won.

✅Recommended if: You want a Bluetooth speaker with great sound, booming bass, and a portable design so you can easily carry it around.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a Bluetooth speaker with stereo sound without needing a second speaker. Also if you want an audio jack or USB-C playback.

Bring the party with you

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

I'm a big believer that everyone should have at least one portable Bluetooth speaker. However, on the off-chance that my friends don't, I always make sure to bring one. My previous one was showing its age, so I replaced it with the Sony Ult Field 1, and it's been one of the best purchases I've made.

The speaker is surprisingly light, so I can either carry it with the built-in strap or stuff it in a bag. It has a durable design, so you don't have to worry about having it out at the beach. I also appreciate that it has buttons so I can control the volume and easily pair it to new devices.

For a relatively small Bluetooth speaker, it's surprisingly loud. I've had it at a few outdoor gatherings, and it's more than enough to keep small and mid-sized groups entertained. It sounds great and has plenty of bass, but you can also up the bass if need be by pressing the Ult button. I rarely find that I need to do this, but bass heads will definitely appreciate the kind of sound you can squeeze out of this small speaker.

And while sound is already pretty good, you can pair the speaker with a second Ult Field 1 to achieve a true stereo experience. I only have one, but with a deal this good, there's little reason not to get a second speaker.

You'll also appreciate the long battery life. I've rarely found myself running the battery down, even after seemingly using the speaker for what feels like an entire day. And if you find you need a charge, you can always whip out a portable power bank to keep the party going.