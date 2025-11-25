If you're looking for a portable speaker, the Bose SoundLink Micro 2 is my favorite tiny Bluetooth speaker — and it's already on sale. Here's why I like this speaker so much, and who should buy it

Bluetooth speakers fill a niche spot in the audio market, and deciding whether you really need one can be tricky. The best ones are noticeably better than listening to music straight from your Android phone, but usually worse than premium earbuds or headphones. Forget putting portable Bluetooth speakers up against dedicated in-home audio setups, because they'll lose every single time.

So, is there a reason to buy high-priced Bluetooth speakers, such as the Bose SoundLink Micro 2? This speaker, and those in its category, are inherently limited by their size. The Bose SoundLink Micro 2's footprint is a four-inch square, and while larger than its predecessor, it can only fit a small 5W audio driver as a result. Volume won't be competitive with larger speakers, but that isn't a dealbreaker for me.

Instead, I've appreciated that Bose valued clarity and depth over pure loudness, because it helps the SoundLink Micro 2 sound better than most competitors in its size class. The high $129 retail price is steep for something of this caliber, but there's a certain kind of music listener who will love it. Oh, and it's already on sale for Black Friday, only a few months post-launch.

What I love about the Bose SoundLink Micro 2

The sound quality is an important part of any speaker, but for something like the Bose SoundLink Micro 2, portability and durability loom large. This speaker handles both eloquently. The speaker's body is covered in a tough rubber that protects the shiny metal speaker grille underneath. While there are oversights, like no plug for the USB-C port, the SoundLink Micro 2 earns an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating.

That IP67 certification means the SoundLink Micro 2 can handle submersion in up to one meter of water at normal pressure for half an hour, at least when it leaves the factory. We wouldn't recommend using it in the water, but it should survive beach or pool duty just fine. Those are near-perfect applications for the SoundLink Micro 2 — vacations, hikes, parties, and pool days are all great uses for a wireless speaker this durable.

However, I'd be wary of sand, as there are a lot of places for particles to get trapped, even if the internals are dustproof.

It has a built-in strap that's luckily user-replaceable and removable. This is arguably the SoundLink Micro 2's best feature. It's perfect for securing the speaker to a bag or a set of handlebars, and it'd make a great addition to a bike or scooter setup. At just 320 grams, it's a lightweight option.

Compared to the inbuilt carabiner found on the JBL Clip 5, I'd say Bose's implementation is better. You can still slide your own carabiner into the SoundLink Micro 2 strap, but the JBL Clip 5 can't be secured as well as the Bose speaker.

Volume isn't a strength of any speaker in this size class, but the level of detail and depth you get from the Bose SoundLink Micro 2 is impressive. It sounds best when you listen head-on, and you'll hear a surprising amount of bass considering the small form factor. There isn't the annoying distortion you hear at high volumes, either. It's clear that you get what you pay for with the SoundLink Micro 2 — it's slightly louder than competitors but way better-sounding.

What I don't love about the Bose SoundLink Micro 2

I do have a few complaints, starting with the strap. It's almost perfect, but I wish it were a bit longer so you can strap the Bose SoundLink Micro 2 to more things. As a runner, I strangely wish I could just strap it to my arm for group workouts. Or, perhaps a longer strap could be used to attach the SoundLink Micro 2 to a water bottle — the possibilities are endless. Unfortunately, none of these use cases is possible with the current length.

Bose also chose to remove the microphone from the Bose SoundLink Micro 2 (the original SoundLink Micro had one). This isn't an issue at all for me, and it probably won't be for you, unless you use your Bluetooth speaker for two-way calls. I'm sure there are some people out there who do, and the SoundLink Micro 2 won't work.

Who should buy the Bose SoundLink Micro 2?

There aren't many times I'd use the Bose SoundLink Micro 2 in place of my other audio products, but it's the best option when durability, water-resistance, and portability are top of mind. Anyone looking for a small but mighty portable speaker for pool or beach trips will enjoy the SoundLink Micro 2, and the same goes for bikers and e-scooter commuters. It's on the expensive side, but I think you get what you pay for in terms of sound quality.

