I used all Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speakers, and they're heavily discounted: Here's your Black Friday buying guide

Bose makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers, and its SoundLink range has four models targeted at portable use. I used all four SoundLink models, and with Bose rolling out exciting discounts before Black Friday starts in earnest, I'm going to detail which model is ideally suited for your needs.

Before we get to that, here's a quick look at the details of the sale:

The SoundLink Micro is the stating variant and is a diminutive 5W speaker you can take anywhere, the SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is the ideal party speaker thanks to its design and ability to deliver 60W of sound, and it hits the sweet spot in the portfolio.

The SoundLink Plus is the next size up, with the 80W speaker a good choice if you want room-filling sound. And as the name suggests, the SoundLink Max is the biggest speaker in this range, with a 100W driver that sounds nothing short of incredible.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Out of the four models, I think the SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is the one to get if you just need a go-anywhere Bluetooth speaker with great sound. The Flex is the ideal size, and at 450g, it isn't too heavy while still delivering 60W audio. The Micro is a good choice if you need something small you can just attach to the outside of your bag, and while it sounds good in its own right, it doesn't get anywhere as loud or detailed as its siblings.

If size isn't an issue and you just need the best possible sound, the Max would be my recommendation. At 4lb (1.8kg), it is heavier than the rest of the models put together, but you also get highly engaging sound with an excellent bass, and it is more than enough to provide wall-shaking sound at a party. The SoundLink Plus shares a lot of the same characteristics, but is easier to carry around, and doesn't cost as much.

Save 29% Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $189.99 at Amazon The SoundLink Plus is a terrific choice if you want a party speaker that's easy to carry around. It has bigger drivers and produces louder sound than the Flex, and at 3.3lb (1.5kg), it isn't too heavy that it's cumbersome to carry.