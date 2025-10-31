Ditch the phone speaker and upgrade to the JBL Flip 7 for $43 OFF at Walmart

With Black Friday comes a handful of Bluetooth speaker deals and other discounts, though Walmart is offering this next sale early. For a limited time, Walmart has cut $41 off the price of the JBL Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker, bringing it down to just $109.

The 7 is JBL's latest iteration of the Flip series, offering improvements to battery life and overall audio quality from previous generations. Arguably one of the largest benefits to the Flip is its size and shape, which is small and round enough to be portable, but large enough to boast a truly bass-forward sound that smaller speakers can't match. It stands at a little over 7 inches long and weighs about 3.21 pounds, while offering peak audio levels of 25W and up to 14 hours of battery life, according to JBL.

The unit charges using a USB-C port and features a water and dust resistance rating of IP68, making it perfectly suitable for most outdoor use cases. Beyond that, it also lets you access multi-band EQ settings using the JBL app, along with a durable design that's equally stylish. While this particular deal is available for the Blue and Red versions of the speaker, you can also get it in Black, Camo, Purple, or White for just a little bit more.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that doesn't compromise audio quality; you want something that has water and dust resistance so it can be used for outdoor purposes like camping, hiking, and more; having a long battery life is highly important to you when it comes to buying a Bluetooth speaker.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for something even smaller or more portable like the company's Clip lineup; you'd prefer to go with a cheaper Bluetooth speaker, or you'd like to upgrade to one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and you have the extra budget to spend; you need something that has super fast charging capabilities.

The JBL Flip 7 is a solid Bluetooth speaker with a great shape, making it easy to get great audio quality on the go. The sound profile is both boomy, with added bass boost, and clear in the mid and high frequencies, making for an excellent portable sound that also boasts a long-lasting battery. JBL says you can get up to 16 hours of battery life with the Playback Boost setting, and for those who prefer to customize their audio, the JBL mobile app also features a multi-band EQ (though most devices now also include their own built-in EQ settings, if you prefer that).