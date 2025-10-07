I'm a certified audio nerd, but I'll readily admit that you don't need to spend a fortune to get great audio products in 2025. Sometimes the best and most expensive gear isn't actually ideal for every situation. I've said that everyone needs three pairs of wireless headphones, and similar is true for Bluetooth speakers. If you're building out your audio setup, Amazon is selling one of the best waterproof speakers from JBL at a major discount.

I own and use the JBL Go 3, a tiny Bluetooth speaker with IP67 dust and water-resistance. It hits all the major needs of a portable speaker, including a built-in lanyard loop, five-hour battery life, and a USB-C port for easy charging. That's all for just $27.95 with Prime Day sales, down from $39.95.

But the deal won't be here for long, so if you're interested, you need to act fast.

30% off JBL Go 3: $39.95 $27.95 at Amazon Want louder volume and better sound quality than your phone speakers, while prioritizing portability and durability? The JBL Go 3 checks all those boxes, offering IP67 water and dust-resistance, a tiny form factor with a built-in lanyard loop, and solid sound. At under $30 for Prime Big Deal Days, you're getting a superb wireless speaker at an even better price.

✅Recommended if: you need a small Bluetooth speaker for outdoor activities; you want a speaker that'll survive water and sand; you have a tiny budget but still want decent sound quality.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather pay more for a bigger speaker; you need longer battery life; you want a different color (only black is currently on sale).

Here's why I use the JBL Go 3 — and you should too

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I'm a big fan of JBL audio, and have invested quite a bit of my own cash in the company's gear. I use a pair of JBL Stage 2 bookshelf speakers for my vinyl record setup, and have owned various models of the brand's Go, Clip, Flip, Charge, and Pulse wireless portable speakers. After trying them all, I find myself coming back to the Go 3 for its size and affordability.

It's the smallest of JBL's portable Bluetooth speakers, and that means it won't sound as loud or as crisp as bigger and more-expensive models. However, this is meant to be a cheap and durable speaker that can survive bike rides, runs, or beach and pool trips with ease. It can fit in a pocket or be easily clipped onto a bag or electric scooter, making the Go 3 a portability champion.

As the name suggests, the JBL Go 3 is a Bluetooth speaker designed to be used on-the-go, and it's incredibly handy for doing just that. I'd recommend it for use as a beach or pool speaker, or even for runners and hikers — it's small enough to comfortably fit in the palm of your hand. With Bluetooth 5.1 support, it'll pair great with any modern Android phone, and many more Bluetooth-equipped devices.

For those who want something just a bit better and more durable than their smartphone, the JBL Go 3 is a standout option, especially when it's under $30. Amazon says this deal will only be live until around midnight PT, so don't wait too long or you'll miss it.