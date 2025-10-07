The Edifier ES20 Bluetooth speaker might be small, but this deal is huge!

Edifier caters to the budget segment of the market, but doesn't compromise on audio quality. I love the tiny ES20 Bluetooth speaker because it's weather-proof and can fit in a pocket. The Edifier ES20 is like an affordable dupe of the more premium Marshall Willen II, and with this Prime Day deal, it costs half as much.

You can choose from an Ivory or Black variant. Both options come with a matching lanyard and colorful RGB lights. That IP67 rating is a solid promise, guaranteeing robust water and dust resistance. For just $69.29 at Amazon, this is an excellent offer.

✅Recommended if: you want an extremely small, budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker that has plenty of bells and whistles.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for more premium sound quality.

Edifier's answer to the Marshall Willen II costs half as much

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The Edifier ES20 weighs only 326 grams as opposed to the 360-gram Marshall Willen II. Both speakers are about the same size and boast similar faux leather designs with metal grills. Even the button and battery bar placements are nearly identical.

What's different about the Edifier ES20 is that it has built-in RGB lights that have several modes. You can keep the lighting steady or change it to other dynamic presets, including one for emergencies. There's a dedicated button to control the light presets.

The Edifier ES20 portable Bluetooth speaker has a 15-hour battery life and charges via USB-C. You miss out on fast charging, which is a bummer, but it's not uncommon in this price segment. There are also various audio modes which can be changed via the appropriate button.

And, of course, you get an even more granular level of control over the lights and audio settings via the Edifier ConneX mobile app.