I have a lot of Bluetooth speakers around the house, but there are a few I use daily. One of those is the Marshall Emberton III; while it's significantly smaller than the Kilburn or Stanmore, it still somehow retains the classic Marshall styling, and it also has terrific sound quality.

It usually costs $179, but it's now available for $149, which makes it a great choice if you need a new Bluetooth speaker that sounds as good as it looks.

Save 17% Marshall Emberton III Bluetooth Speaker: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Although it may not be a huge discount, the $30 savings makes the Emberton III that much more affordable, and that's always a good thing. If you need a portable speaker that sounds as good as it looks, this is the one to buy.

✅Recommended if: You need good sound and portability. You can take this speaker anywhere, and while it doesn't look that big, the sheer volume of sound coming out of this thing will astonish you.

❌Skip this deal if: You need 3.5mm out; Marshall doesn't have this mode on the Emberton III.

The Emberton III does a great job bringing Marshall's signature design to a smaller size. It is just as easy to take on the road as other portable Bluetooth speakers, and it doesn't weight that much. The distinctive styling gives it an advantage, and yes, I know that the design by itself doesn't mean much, but I like the way the Emberton III looks quite a bit, and it's one of the reasons why I use it.

Then there's the sound; I use the Kilburn II and Stanmore in my house, and while I didn't think the Emberton III would get anywhere as loud, I was astonished by its sound quality. It has an engaging bass and clear mids, and it gets loud enough even in a mid-sized room that I don't bother taking any bigger speakers these days. Oh, and battery life is pretty great too, and I only charge the unit once a week.

It also gets physical controls via a jog-wheel, and that's another thing I like a lot. There's IP67 dust and water resistance as well, and on the whole, the Emberton III has proven to be nothing short of incredible in the three months I used it. So if you need a new Bluetooth speaker, I'd suggest just getting this one while it's at $149.