This 360-degree Bluetooth speaker is much better than I thought — and it's $127

Treblab is another in a long line of Chinese audio brands catering to the value category, and the HD-360 Pro stands out from the rest thanks to its ability to deliver 360-degree sound. With five drivers in total and eight passive radiators, this thing produces a loud sound with wall-rattling bass, and it's built like a tank.

The HD-360 Pro usually costs $159, but it's down to $127 for Prime Day, making it an even better bargain.

✅Recommended if: You want an affordable 360-degree Bluetooth speaker that gets loud. The sound quality is quite good, and the bass in particular is vibrant. You're getting a good overall value as well.

❌Skip this deal if: You want easy-to-use controls. The touch-based controls on the HD-360 Pro are annoying to use. It isn't easily portable, so you'll need to account that in.

Most Bluetooth speakers have a plastic chassis, but the HD-360 Pro uses an aluminum body with a fabric layer and plastic up top. As such, it is considerably heavier than most other 360-degree speakers, coming in at 5lb. The lack of a carrying handle makes things harder when it comes to portability; I just carried it around by holding the slots around the radiators.

The only other issue is the controls at the top; instead of physical controls, Treblab went with a touch alternative, and it just as isn't as straightforward. Most of the time, I had to press the play/pause button a few times to trigger the action.

Other than that, I didn't have any issues with the HD-360 Pro. You're buying this for the sound quality, and that's where it excels. It delivers up to 90W of sound, and the 360-degree orientation of the drivers along with the radiators leads to a booming sound that belies its size. It is a bit bass-heavy, but not so much that it bleeds into the rest of the frequencies.

Battery life is good too, and I got over 16 hours of use without any issues. It has IPX4 ingress protection, and it connected to my Pixel 10 Pro XL and iPhone 17 Pro over Bluetooth 5.0 with ease. The main reason for choosing the HD-360 Pro over other options is the value, and with the deal bringing it down to $127, it's a good choice if you're looking to get a new speaker.

