I used Bose's SoundLink Plus for two months — it is now my favorite Bluetooth speaker

Bose has several products if you're interested in Bluetooth audio; the SoundLink Flex is a take-anywhere device that sounds great, and the SoundLink Max is an oversized speaker that costs $399. I've been using the SoundLink Plus for the last three months, and I think this is the ideal speaker in Bose's portfolio.

The SoundLink Plus is bigger than the Flex, but it's still easily portable, and it sounds incredible. Coming in at $269 on Amazon, it slots right in the middle of Bose's Bluetooth speaker range, and I think it hits the sweet spot if you're looking to buy a new speaker.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As someone who has way too many Bluetooth speakers, I'm not short on choice in this area. I usually listen on the Tribit StormBox Blast 2 and Marshall's Kilburn II, and in recent months, I used the smaller Emberton III quite a bit. Switching to the SoundLink Plus, there's an immediate difference in the sound quality, and I like the sizing of the speaker — it isn't as heavy or unwieldy as the Blast 2, but you still get room-filling sound.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The design of the SoundLink Plus is similar to its siblings, and while I got the black color model, Bose sells the speaker in blue and yellow if you need something that stands out visually. There's a nylon carrying handle on the side, and at 3.3lb, the SoundLink Plus isn't too heavy; it's easy enough to take this thing anywhere.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

On that note, the SoundLink Plus gets IP67 dust and water resistance, making it ideal for use at the pool or the beach. The chassis itself is made out of polycarbonate, and the top and sides are made out of silicone, making it easy to clean. It charges via USB-C, and there isn't any fast charging; it takes just over five hours to charge the internal battery.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There are built-in controls at the top, and you can adjust music playback, adjust the volume, and pair with a phone or tablet with relative ease. I used the SoundLink Plus with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, Vivo X200 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPad Pro M4, and I didn't see any problems with connectivity whatsoever. The speaker connects over Bluetooth 5.4, and it has good range — I didn't have to worry about it in the slightest.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Sound quality is obviously a big part of the reason for getting a Bluetooth speaker, and the SoundLink Plus is terrific. It produces a vibrant sound with booming bass, clean mids, and good treble extension. Yes, most Bluetooth speakers sound great these days, but where the SoundLink Plus stands out is the sheer quality; it outmatches its immediate rivals to a considerable extent.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Battery life is pretty good too, with the speaker managing to last close to 20 hours between charges. While I'm annoyed that there's no fast charging, this isn't the kind of device that you'll need to charge regularly. The only other omission is the missing mic — you can't take calls on this thing.

Other than that, I don't really have any issues with the SoundLink Plus. It does everything I need in a Bluetooth speaker, it's easy to take anywhere, and the sound quality is much better than other speakers in the same category.