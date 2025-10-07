Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Walk into any hipster cafe or quaint macha joint in town, and you'll probably find a Kilburn sitting in the back, filling the premises with smooth melodies that covertly craft the intended ambience. This could be the original 2015 release, the Kilburn II that was released in 2018, or perhaps even the Kilburn III, which was just introduced in May 2025.

I have had the latest Kilburn III speaker for four months now, and I've been putting it to the test to determine if it is a worthy successor to the incredible Kilburn II. I respect Marshall for not succumbing to the trend of releasing an iterative upgrade every year. Instead, the brand waited seven long years to give a worthwhile successor with significant upgrades.

Worth the wait

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Details like the hefty rectangular design with faux leather upholstery, metal grill, and strap are unchanged for the most part. Physical alterations include a few new buttons. This generation features a power switch, a dedicated M-button for audio presets, and a pause/play/forward/next control button.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Meanwhile, the situation under the hood couldn't be any more different. Marshall straight up doubled the battery life on the Kilburn III, going from about 20 hours to 50 hours of playback. Gone is the IPX2 water resistance, bumped to a more robust IP54 water and dust resistance.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Thanks to Google Fast Pair, setting up the Marshall Kilburn III is a breeze. The speaker has Bluetooth 5.3, Auracast, and a 10-meter range. You also get 30W fast charging via USB-C.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

IP54 isn't technically rugged enough for the beach, but I went ahead and hit the beach anyway (sorry, Marshall!). It's amazing how well-built this speaker is and just how fabulous it sounds. It goes on relentlessly for hours. Some sand got in the grill, but it didn't affect the sound. I brushed it off when I got back home, and it was like new.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

This thing gets loud, and without cracking or hissing. I left it on the beach and went for a swim, and the sound carried forward deep into the waters to serenade me. Highs and mids stand out especially clearly, with an electric, lively bass that weaves in just right. Something about Marshall's tuning makes it perfect for background music, without taking away from the audio quality. You feel like you've stepped inside the music, in a way.

I connected the Kilburn III to my PS5 using a dongle from UGREEN, and the result brought me great joy. Gaming is a delight thanks to the 360° True Stereophonic sound.

You can manually adjust bass and treble with the brass knobs on the fly, and there's a dynamic equalizer in the Marshall app to further customize and tweak the sound.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

With those battery gains, it's jaw-dropping how long this amazing Bluetooth speaker lasts. I use it every day, even with my PS5 via a workaround, and it easily lasts more than a week on light to mid use. With heavy use on high volume levels, it still delivers around five days. Thank goodness the Marshall Kilburn III has fast charging because recharging it occupies three long hours.

Should you buy it?

At $379.99, this isn't the cheapest 50W Bluetooth speaker around. However, the tech specs, Auracast compatibility, battery life, and sound quality definitely justify the price. I can't see myself turning to any other speaker for my portable audio needs.

In fact, it's not just me — my entire friend group is madly in love with the Kilburn III. We don't go on road trips without it. It is an honorary member of the group at this point, and just as loved. Whether it's ferries, boats, cars, or trains, one of us is willing to lug this 2.8kg monstrosity around because it's just that good.