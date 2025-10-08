Score! Prime Day chops 28% OFF my favorite earbuds for Samsung users

It's that time of year again when Amazon runs some of its biggest sales, making it a great time to snag a good earbud deal. For example, Amazon has cut 28% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for October Prime Day, bringing their price down to just $180.

We especially like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for their high-resolution SSC codec, easy compatibility with other Samsung devices, and a comfortable, ergonomic fit that makes them easy to wear, even for long periods of time. They also feature multiple active noise cancellation modes, along with a small charging case that makes it easy to get the most out of battery life.

28% OFF Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $179.99 for Amazon Prime Day Prime Day has knocked a solid 28% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro this year, representing $70 in savings from their normal purchase price. With a decent battery life, powerful audio quality, ANC, and Samsung's special SSC codec, these earbuds punch well above their weight—especially for under $200.

✅Recommended if: you have other devices within the Samsung ecosystem and you want the best earbuds for Samsung users available; you want access to ANC, 360 audio, equalization, and other built-in features; you prefer earbuds that don't utilize a silicone ear tip piece.

❌Skip this deal if: you aren't a Samsung phone user and would rather go with a different brand of earbuds; you want earbuds with industry-leading battery life and need more than 6 hours of playback time per charge; you'd prefer earbuds with multi-point connection capabilities.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature a sleek earbud design with a stalk and silicone ear tips, and a simple touch interface on the buds themselves for controlling playback, volume and more. If you don't prefer the pinch gesture controls, you can also turn them on and off with ease.

Additionally, voice controls make it easy to control playback through the use of Google Assistant or Bixby, simply by saying "play music," "next song," or other straightforward commands.

The audio profile on these earbuds is relatively balanced, but if you're looking for a specific type of sound, you can also utilize a 9-band EQ system and multiple presets within the mobile app.

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are our top pick for those with other Samsung devices, especially because of their quick, easy-to-use compatibility, as well as access to the first-party, 24-bit high-res SSC codec. From the built-in mics supporting phone calls and ANC to the impressive 360 Spatial Audio with head tracking, these boast a handful of useful little features for tuning your audio to your preferences.

Without the use of the charging case, Samsung says these will get users around six hours of playtime per charge, which is probably enough for most users but doesn't quite live up to "industry-leading" status. Still, the intermittent use of the charging case can get users up to 26 hours of playtime, while five minutes of charging will restore about an hour of playback time.