The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 - from Bluetooth speakers to smartwatches

Seasonal sales like Amazon's Big Deal Days are a great time to buy big-ticket items like a Pixel 10 Pro or a Galaxy Watch 7. they're also the perfect time to find great prices on smaller, but essential, items too. All those big things work best when you have the right assortment of smaller things to compliment them.

We've been scouring the web for the best deals, and here are some we've stumbled across that makes today the right time to buy those smaller essentials.

Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Travel Speaker

45% off Sony SRS-XB100 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $60 $33 at Amazon This IP67-rated Bluetooth speaker from Sony delivers rich sound and booming bass. Its 16-hour battery life means you can enjoy a little music anytime, anywhere.

Sony is known for making incredible (and incredibly expensive) high-quality audio products. This little gem of a Bluetooth speaker sort of bucks that trend. It's as good as you expect a Sony product to be, offering features like water and dust resistance, fast charging, and easy Bluetooth pairing, but it checks in at the great sale price of just $33. This is my personal deal of the week and would be great for time in the great outdoors or whenever you need to fill a room with sound.

Anker PowerCore 10K portable power bank

Save 40% Anker PowerCore 10k Power Bank: $25 $15 at Amazon If you need a basic, dependable portable power bank to keep with your tech gear, it's hard to beat this one from Anker. There aren't many frills, but the price is great.

It's a good idea to update your charging tech every now and then. I good, feature-packed way to keep your devices topped off is critical because a dead phone or tablet isn't very useful.

It's also a great idea to have a basic, but dependable, portable battery to stuff into your bag while you're away from the cords. This portable battery from Anker offers 10,000 mAh of juice, high-speed USB-C charging in and out, and supports Anker's Power IQ tech so it works with USB PD and Qualcomm's Quick Charge. Grab one today for just $15.

EVEO Screen Cleaner Spray Kit

20% OFF EVEO Spray Screen Cleaner Kit: $15 $12 at Amazon Buying a kit to keep your screen clean might not be glamorous or something worthy of sharing on social media, but you probably need to do it. Save a few bucks by buying during Amazon's Deal Days

Your phone screen is filthy. Your tablet is just as filthy, and it's even bigger, so more gunk is there. I won't even mention your laptop or television ...

It's the one thing on all of our devices that we focus on 100% of the time, and the cleaner it is, the better we like it. Keeping a screen clean isn't hard, nor is it very sexy, but it's something you really need to do.

Might as well do it right and save a few bucks on the things you need to stay clean.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Light Bulbs

Save 40% TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb 2-Pack: $30 $17 at Amazon Smart lighting is amazing, and if you haven't tried it yet, you need to. TP-Link offers an easy and inexpensive way to get started with this 2-pack of smart bulbs that work with Alexa, Google Assistant/Gemini/Home, and Siri. Oh, they're Matter-enabled, too!

Smart lighting is one of the best inventions ever. If you haven't tried it, you really should; being able to yell into the dark to turn on the lights while your hands are full is reason enough, but being able to set the color and brightness is super-convenient, too.

This 2-Pack of smart bulbs from TP-Link is just $17 today at Amazon and is great for getting started or adding to your existing smart-home setup. They work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Home platforms as well as Siri, so no matter what devices are used in your home, they'll work just fine. They're also Matter-enabled, so they're a bit future-proof and work when the internet goes down.

UGREEN Uno 65W USB C Charging Block

Save $17 UGreen Uno 65-watt GaN charging block: $50 $33 at Amazon Charging your stuff doesn't have to be boring. This 65-watt GaN charger from UGreen has a crazy little face that changes based on the charging status, but it's also a high-quality, high-powered Gallium Nitride USB charger.

Most of the time, I don't care what my charging block looks like, but I'll make an exception when something is really cool, and this little 65-watt charger from UGreen is that really cool exception.

It's a full-featured, safe, efficient, high-powered charger first and foremost. When your stuff needs some juice, this does an excellent job of delivering it to just about any phone, laptop, or tablet. But there's also the cool-factor: it has an animated face that lights up when you're using it, that changes based on the status of your charge.

Is it necessary? No. Is it something I want anyway? YES! Grab one on sale at Amqazon for just $33.

Amazfit Band 7

20% Off Amazfit Band 7: $50 $40 at Amazon Your health is important, and you don't have to spend hundreds to get a wearable to help you monitor it. The Amazfit Band 7 is a full-featured fitness and health tracker that works with both Android and iOS. Best of all, it has the right price.

You might have a wearable like a smartwatch or a smart ring, and if so, you know how valuable they can be when it comes to keeping track of your overall health and fitness goals. The thing is, spending hundreds of dollars to do it isn't for everyone.

Amazfit can help, and the Band 7 offers all the features you expect, like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep analysis. It has another feature you don't expect: you can grab it from Amazon for just $40.

It's not the full Wear OS or Apple Watch experience, but it does have Amazon Alexa built in and does all the record-keeping you need when it comes to staying healthy.

Rocketbook Core Reusable Spiral Notebook

Save 20% Rocketbook Core Reusable Spiral Notebook: $42 $34 at Amazon Take notes using a real notebook and pen, then save them forever via the Rocketbook app. When you're done, erase everything so you can do it all over again!

A lot of us, myself included, like to keep notes the old-fashioned way: writing them into a notebook. The problem is then you have to keep track of a notebook instead of having everything at your fingertips through your phone.

Rocketbook has you covered. This looks and feels like a real notebook and pen. When you write your notes, you can digitize them through the Rocketbook app and save them just about anywhere. When finished, it's like a dry-erase board and wipes clean, ready for the next time.

It's one of those things you didn't know existed or that you needed, and it's on sale for $34 at Amazon.

FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch

Save 40% FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch: $13 $8 at Amazon A bag full of cords and power bricks is a mess. When you need to take a bit of everything with you, organization is key, and this little pouch from FYY will keep everything you use to charge your devices nice and tidy.

If you have ever stuffed a bunch of cables and chargers in the bottom of your tech travel bag, you know why you need this little cord organizer from FYY.

You need to keep everything juiced up and running, so you need cables and bricks, and adapters. Putting them all in one place where it's easy to see what you have and get them when you need them is easy and under $10.

Buying big-ticket items while they're on sale is a great idea. It's just as good of an idea to buy those inexpensive things you need while they're on sale, too.

You might even see a thing or two you didn't even know you needed!