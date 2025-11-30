Check out the groovy tech gear we bought for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Deals
By Jerry Hildenbrand Contributions from AC Staff published
We love the deals, too!
This is the time of year all of us here at AC are on the lookout for the perfect Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. While the perfect deal probably doesn't exist, plenty come close. We tell you about them, but we also jump on them and get our gadget on whenever we can.
Here are the highlights of what the AC staff bought this year, which will hopefully give you some ideas of what you can buy.
Andrew Myrick: I got accessories galore
I actually bought quite a few things for Black Friday (a 2TB microSD card, cables, hard drive enclosures, etc.), but I'm most excited about some new beard lights. My little one is almost two, so it should be fun seeing his reaction on Christmas morning.