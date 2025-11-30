This is the time of year all of us here at AC are on the lookout for the perfect Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. While the perfect deal probably doesn't exist, plenty come close. We tell you about them, but we also jump on them and get our gadget on whenever we can.

Here are the highlights of what the AC staff bought this year, which will hopefully give you some ideas of what you can buy.

Andrew Myrick: I got accessories galore

(Image credit: Android Central)

I actually bought quite a few things for Black Friday (a 2TB microSD card, cables, hard drive enclosures, etc.), but I'm most excited about some new beard lights. My little one is almost two, so it should be fun seeing his reaction on Christmas morning.