This pre-Black Friday JBL Clip 5 deal slaps!

The JBL Clip 5 is a fun and spunky little Bluetooth speaker. I adore its size and the fact that it comes in a wide array of unique color options. Luckily, this already-affordable outdoor speaker usually costs around $80, but this pre-Black Friday deal brings it down to a lowly $49.93 on Amazon for a limited time.

JBL is famously reliable in the audio accessory world. If you're planning on updating your phone to a Samsung Galaxy or a Google Pixel this Black Friday, why not upgrade your audio gear as well? The Clip 5 only costs $50 with this deal, which is tough to beat.

Although the Clip 5 only has a 10W sound output, it sounds really loud and maintains its sound quality at maximum volume levels. I don't need to tell you how good this JBL speaker sounds; you probably already heard about the brand's signature audio quality. There are nine different patterns and colorways to pick from, including a cool cameo print which is perfect for the outdoors.

JBL Clip 5: $79.95 $49.93 at Amazon Save $30 on this durable Bluetooth speaker from JBL. While the JBL Clip 5 speaker usually costs about $80, this pre-Black Friday deal knocks down that price tag and slashes the cost by 38%. With a robust IP67 water and dust-proof rating and Bluetooth Auracast, this is a high-end budget speaker that doesn't disappoint. Amazon is running this sale, but competitors Best Buy and Walmart also have the same deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $49.99 | Walmart - $49.95

✅Recommended if: you want a reliable Bluetooth speaker for $50; you need something highly durable for rough use.

❌Skip this deal if: you want very loud, room-filling sound; you're expecting high-end features and sound quality.

The JBL Clip 5 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers of this size range that money can buy. You get a very useful clip-style carabiner built-in which is super durable, so you can attach the Clip 5 speaker to your backpack when hiking or trekking.

The JBL Clip 5 should give you about 12 hours of audio playback on average. Of course, this modern Bluetooth speaker comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. If you get more than one, you can pair two JBL 5 units to create a stereo setup.

Adventure seekers will also admire the JBL Clip 5 speaker's robust IP67 water and dust-proof rating, as well as its rugged knit design. It has very large buttons which are easy to click even with wet or muddy hands. This speaker is Bluetooth Auracast enabled, so it's ready for the future too.