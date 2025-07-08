My favorite Marshall speaker is the cheapest it has ever been

The Marshall Emberton II isn't the newest speaker around anymore, but it still sounds incredible. We've seen this speaker go on sale before, but this Amazon Prime Day deal brings it down to a record-breaking price.

It brings me great joy to see that one of my favorite Bluetooth speaker deals has returned and you can now buy the Emberton II for only $94.99 on Amazon. That's nearly 50% off it's retail price!

I have reviewed the Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker previously. This high-end audio device sounded better than anything I had ever used that was this size at the time of reviewing. In fact, it's very hard to believe that such a tiny speaker is capable of producing such fine-tuned audio. I am super excited that it is currently on sale again, that too for less than $100.

Marshall Emberton II: was $179.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Enjoy rich, upper-tier sound on the go with the Marshall Emberton II. This superior Bluetooth speaker usually costs nearer to the $200 mark, but that's not the case right now thanks to this epic Prime Day deal.

✅Recommended if: You need premium sound on a low budget, a stellar battery life, and robust water and dust-proofing.

❌Skip this deal if: You want Bluetooth Auracast support.

The Emberton II is a compact little Bluetooth speaker from Marshall, making it highly portable because of its size. You don't have to worry about exposing it to the elements outdoors since it sports a robust IP67 water and dust-proof rating. There's a companion app with an equalizer to tweak the sound, but you probably won't need it much anyway because this speaker sounds phenomenal out of the box. It's a great portable audio solution in a luxurious body.

Although there's no Auracast support on the model, you can stack two or more of these speakers to create a stereo pair. And with a deal this cheap, you can easily grab two of these excellent speakers from Marshall. It'll double the fun and deliver synchronized audio that sounds sublime.

I was very pleased with the battery life on Emberton II while testing it. Once you're done with 30 hours of playback, you can quickly recharge it back thanks to fast charging via USB-C. And yes, Marshall includes a Type-C cable in the box.

The leather finish and metal knob look and feel uber premium. For less than $100, this is the best audio accessory Prime Day deal I've seen so far!