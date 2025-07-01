What you need to know

Marshall launched its new Middleton II speaker, a compact portable audio device with IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

The speaker redesigned its controls with a multidirectional knob that gives users a simple, yet wide-range of options for media.

The Middleton II features an over 30-day battery life, 360-degree Stereophonic Audio, a built-in mic, and more.

The Middleton II launches today (July 1) exclusively on Marshall's website for $329 before hitting retailers on July 15.

Marshall is continuing its trend of portable speakers with a sequel to its Middleton series.

Early this morning (July 1), Marshall announced the launch of its new Middleton II portable speaker. Design-wise, the Middleton II looks quite similar to the company's original Middleton and even the Emberton series. Marshall touts its latest speaker as a compact device that's small enough to be "thrown into a bag whenever the moment calls for it." With dimensions like 9.05x3.86x4.33 inches, the Middleton II is a small (yet loud) travel buddy.

Moreover, Marshall highlights the speaker's expected outdoor use. The speaker has been granted an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

One key update with the Middleton II is its ease of use. Marshall says the speaker's controls have been reworked to be much simpler. The device now features a multidirectional control knob for "instant" music access and the ability to "twist or press" the knob to play, pause, and skip tunes, as well as volume adjustment and call answering.

When it comes to sound, Marshall states the Middleton II takes its sound a step further when used on the highest setting. Cranking the speaker up to max now should award consumers with "deeper bass and more refined performance." Additionally, the press release draws attention to the speaker's 360-degree True Stereophonic Sound.

Marshall remains confident that the Middleton II can "fill a room" with your favorite tunes.

More than just a speaker

(Image credit: Marshall)

The Marshall Middleton II is ready for whatever road trip or family outing you've got planned with over 30 hours of battery life. Marshall's Ebba Gouverneur Regnström, product manager, states, "extending portable playtime is something we put a lot of work into at Marshall, and Middleton II is no exception with its 30-plus hours."

Regnström adds, "With support for LE Audio, listeners can also enjoy a more efficient and enhanced listening experience."

With such a large battery, Marshall highlights users' ability to get enough juice to get going again in just 20 minutes on the charger. More importantly, the post states the Middleton II can double as a power bank. Essentially, the speaker has your phone's back whenever things get tough—power-wise and for phone calls. The speaker also features a built-in microphone, and its Bluetooth connectivity lets users utilize it to its fullest extent.

Users can answer phone calls completely hands-free with the Middleton II.

Following today's press release, Marshall states the Middleton II launches "globally" today (July 1) for $329. This launch is restricted to its official page for the time being. Those looking to grab the speaker from official retailers will have to wait until July 15.