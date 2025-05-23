This Memorial Day, Best Buy is offering $120 OFF the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones

Wireless over-ear headphone deals can be hard to come by, save for a few yearly sales. One of those includes Memorial Day, which is why Best Buy has launched $120 off these Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones, bringing their price down to just $229.

The base-level QuietComfort headphones feature a comfortable set of over-ear speaker cups, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB-C charging. They also include up to 24 hours of battery life per charge, and Bose says they take just two and a half hours to charge up to full battery.

Bose launched the upgraded QuietComfort lineup in 2023, featuring these, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, and the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. While the whole lineup boasts impressive audio quality, it's worth noting that the Ultras are some of our favorite over-ear headphones available.

Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Headphones: $349.00 $229.00 at Best Buy for Memorial Day For a limited time as part of its Memorial Day sale, Best Buy has cut $120 off the Bose QuietComfort wireless over-ear headphones. These headphones offer many of the classic audio features available with most modern devices, including noise cancellation, EQ settings, USB-C charging, and mics for Bluetooth calling and voice assistant use.

✅Recommended if: you're specifically looking for over-ear headphones; battery life is a major selling point for you when it comes to over-ear headphones; you want a pair of headphones with ANC, EQ, and other audio features.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with earbuds than over-ear headphones; you need a device that's rated for water resistance; you need something with particularly small ear cups.

Bose has become well-known for its high-quality audio devices, and the company's QuietComfort line was no exception. We especially loved the QuietComfort Ultras as one of the best wireless over-ear headphonesavailable, though these entry-level QCs will also get the job done for most.

The Bose QuietComfort over-ear headphones feature up to 24 hours of battery life, a two-and-a-half-hour charge time via USB-C, and easy syncing with other Bose soundbar and speaker equipment. They also include multiple ANC modes from full noise cancellation to surrounding awareness or wind block modes, and a wide range of sound profiles and EQ settings that are accessible through the Bose app.

Best Buy is currently offering them in Black, Blue Dusk, or Chilled Lilac, and at $120 less than the normal purchase price for Memorial Day.