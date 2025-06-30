Best Buy's 4th of July sale slashes 35% OFF our favorite on-ear Beats headphones
The Beats Solo 4 offer balanced, high-quality audio.
Finding a good pair of cheap wireless headphones doesn't have to be a pain, especially if you know where to look. For example, buyers can currently get $70 off the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones at Best Buy, marking a certified good deal that won't have you compromising on audio quality.
Compared to other wireless headphones around this price point, the Beats Solo 4s offers useful mechanical buttons, a fairly neutral audio tuning, Bluetooth, USB-C, and headphone jack connections, and a solid battery life. While they don't include some features like active noise cancellation or hi-res audio via Bluetooth streaming, they offer high-quality audio enough for most casual users, and customizability utilizing the Beats app.
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy
Now could be the right time to pick up some affordable over-ear headphones, as Best Buy has cut $70 off the Beats Solo 4. Normally priced at $200, these feature a really balanced audio profile, basic audio customization, and a comfortable, straightforward design that's easy to pack away. While you shouldn't expect a premium pair of headphones out of these, they're a great entry-level pick for those who just need an on-ear model around $130.
✅Recommended if: battery life is a huge selling point for you when it comes to wireless on-ear headphones; you're looking for a solid pair of wireless headphones with neutral tuning and customizable audio; you're looking for headphones that will include straightforward Android compatibility.
❌Skip this deal if: you need ANC; you want headphones that are bass-heavy without utilizing EQ adjustments; you're don't like the experience of using on-ear headphones; you need access to lossless audio formats even when using your headphones wirelessly.
The Beats Solo 4 are a solid pair of name-brand on-ear headphones, offering just about everything users need for a good listening experience. You can listen to lossless formats via a USB-C cable, or use the built-in microphone for accessing voice assistants on your phone. It also includes mechanical control buttons, which many users like, and a simple carrying case that makes them easy to transport. Beats says these will get you a battery life of up to 50 hours per charge, with one hour of charging resulting in a full battery.
Although Beats is technically owned by Apple, today's models also feature a wide range of native Android and Apple features alike. It is worth noting that these don't include ANC or a full multi-band EQ system, but if these aren't dealbreakers for you then it might be worth considering the Solo 4 at just $130.
