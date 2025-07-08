I rocked out to Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning on this Bose soundbar — and it's down to an all-time low

I don't usually like soundbars, but Bose's Smart Ultra is on another level entirely. The Dolby Atmos soundbar has incredible sound, and it uses AI (like everything else) to deliver better dialogue clarity. It doesn't take up much room at all, but you still get a vibrant sound with excellent energy, and it excels at movies and music — it was terrific to stream Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning gig.

The Smart Ultra usually retails for $999, but for Prime Day it is down to $699, making it a standout deal. This is one of the best Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbars you can get at the moment, and if you're thinking of upgrade your audio system, you should get in on the action.

Bose Smart Ultra Dolby Atmos Soundbar: was $999 now $699 at Amazon The Smart Ultra soundbar has a design that doesn't take up much room, but it produces incredible sound. It makes watching movies and TV shows that much more immersive, and it has all the smarts you need. At $699, it is one of the best home theater deals this Prime Day.

Bose Bass Module 700 Subwoofer: was $849 now $649 at Amazon While the Smart Ultra has decent sound in its own right, you'll need to add a dedicated subwoofer to unlock its full potential. I paired it with the Bass Module 700, and it delivers house-shaking rumble in movies and TV shows. At $649, you're getting a $200 discount.

✅Recommended if: You want a Dolby Atmos soundbar with terrific sound. The Smart Ultra excels with all sources, and you get decent customizability when it comes to adjusting the sound profile.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a budget-focused soundbar.

The Smart Ultra doesn't call out much attention to itself, and I like that about the soundbar. You get angled drivers that project sound upwards, and it does a great job with Dolby Atmos-enabled content. Movies sound that much more immersive, and you can easily connect rear surrounds if you want to set up a home theater package.

It's easy to set up and use, and the Bose mobile app allows you to adjust the sound profile without too much of a hassle. It has Alexa integration as well, and it connects via HDMI eARC, allowing you to control the volume and your TV with a single remote. The Bass Module 700 is the ideal subwoofer to pair with the Smart Ultra, and it delivers meaningful rumble to multimedia content.

The fact that you're getting the Smart Ultra at $699 makes this a terrific deal, and if you're using another soundbar or want to switch to home theater audio that doesn't take up much room, this is the one to get. I was mulling a traditional home theater system — I bought the Wharfedale Linton — but having used the Bose Smart Ultra, I'm shelving those plans and will continue to just use this soundbar instead.