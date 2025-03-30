XGIMI Aura 2 is the ultimate UST upgrade — and it finally gets a great discount

I like what XGIMI is doing with its laser projectors; the Horizon S Max has a swivel design and better brightness than the outgoing Horizon Ultra, and the portable MoGo 3 Pro is just plain cool. But the product I used the most was the Aura; I had the ultra short throw (UST) laser projector in my bedroom, and it did a fabulous job.



That's why I was excited when XGIMI released the Aura 2; it has a much better design that's in line with the rest of the brand's devices, and it doesn't take up anywhere as much room. The best part is that it gets noticeably brighter, and with Dolby Vision integration, it has better image quality. The Aura 2 usually costs $2,699, but it's finally going on sale and can be bought for $2,294 on Amazon as of writing. That's still quite a lot of cash, but if you've been waiting to switch to a UST projector, now is the time to do so.

XGIMI Aura 2 150-inch 4K UST Laser Projector: was $2,699 now $2,294 at Amazon The Aura 2 has everything I need in a UST projector: it has outstanding image quality, a fluid interface, loud built-in sound, and the design is sleeker than its predecessor. There isn't anything missing, and if you have a projector and are considering a switch to a UST laser, the Aura 2 gets my recommendation.

✅Recommended if: You need a laser projector with vibrant colors and great sound. The Aura 2 gets bright enough that there are no issues using the projector during the day, and this is an area where it has a considerable advantage over most of its rivals.



❌Skip this deal if: You don't like the Android TV interface.

I need to start with the design, because this is an area where XGIMI made several tweaks. The Aura 2 doesn't take up anywhere as much room, and this is a big deal in a projector; I had issues slotting in a soundbar in front of its predecessor as the Aura had a massive profile, but it just isn't a problem with the Aura 2.



The design looks much better as well; XGIMI went with a fabric design interlaced with metal, and it easily looks like a high-end projector. My favorite design feature is the motorized lid; it protects the lens when the Aura 2 is not in use, and not having to clean dust from this area is a huge relief.

The smooth curves along with the tan color combination means the Aura 2 blends into the background much better than any other laser projector I used until now. XGIMI did all the right things in this area, and the minimal aesthetic gives the Aura a definite edge. It doesn't get as loud either, and although the design is considerably sleeker than its predecessor, it does a good job with thermal management thanks to active cooling.



The projector is packed with features; it uses XGIMI's latest autofocus and wall adjustment algorithms, and it takes less time to adjust keystone settings than its predecessor. Another cool addition is the ability to adjust the image quality based on the color of the wall; this makes a considerable difference in daily use. The Aura 2 nails the connectivity; it has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, two HDMI ports at the back and one HDMI eARC, three USB-A ports, 3.5mm out as well as optical, and Ethernet.

The biggest differentiator with the Aura 2 is the projection; it uses a dual laser light source and goes up to 2300 lumens, delivering a significantly brighter image than its predecessor. Basically, it gets so bright that there aren't any issues using it even with ambient light — I had no problems with the projector in daylight use.



Having used the Aura for two years, I can confidently say that the picture quality of the Aura 2 is much better. It has excellent color vibrancy and contrast, and there's no graininess to the image whatsoever even at a 100-inch projection. It goes up to 150 inches, and the image quality is one of the best of any UST projector I used until now.

It even has Dolby Vision, and HDR content looks outstanding on the projector. There's a built-in game mode as well that lowers the latency to 20ms, but switching to this mode disables keystone correction, so you will need to adjust the positioning manually.



There's great built-in sound as well thanks to a quartet of 15W drivers, but I'd recommend getting a soundbar to use with the Aura 2 to make the most of the projector. XGIMI bundles a metal remote with the projector, and it has a good in-hand feel and access to all the settings.

XGIMI didn't go with Google TV, instead using Android TV 11.0. The interface is decent enough and fluid most of the time, and you get unique extras; XGIMI Wall is a recent addition that allows you to cycle through dynamic backgrounds, and it is fun to use. As with every other projector, I switched over to the Shield TV Pro as it's faster and has a better feature-set, and it unlocks the potential of the Aura 2.



Overall, XGIMI did a magnificent job with the Aura 2; the projector has a much better design, and it isn't any hassle to set up and use. The picture quality is the main reason to pick up this projector, with XGIMI delivering one of the best laser light sources in this category. It gets bright, has excellent colors, and does a fantastic job with HDR content in general. Basically, the Aura 2 has everything I need in a UST projector, and if you're looking to upgrade, this is the one to get.

XGIMI doesn't usually put its UST projectors on sale, so the fact that you're getting a decent 15% discount is a big deal. Coming in at $2,294, the projector is that much more affordable, and while that's still quite costly, you are getting what is arguably one of the best 4K UST projectors around.