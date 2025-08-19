Best Buy's Back To School sale slashes $220 OFF our favorite premium tablet

The beginning of the school year is just around the corner, which means that Best Buy and other retailers are currently offering some sweet student-friendly discounts on some of our favorite tablets. During the Best Buy back-to-school sale, the retailer has cut $220 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is the best premium Samsung tablet available right now.

The S10 Ultra comes with the first-party Samsung S Pen, a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED display, and 256GB of storage along with a microSD card for more. Additionally, it has 12GB of RAM, making it a great pick for work and school tasks, multi-tasking, and performance overall.

Samsung also says the S10 Ultra will get users up to 16 hours of battery life, and it has 45W fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: $1,199.99 $979.99 at Best Buy For those heading back to classes, Best Buy's back-to-school sale features $220 off the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, bringing the price down to under $1,000. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra includes the Samsung S Pen, a useful stylus and drawing tool, as well as a large 14.6-inch touchscreen. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a premium tablet with a large, good-looking touchscreen; you'd prefer having a powerful stylus come with your tablet; you have other devices within the Galaxy ecosystem and want to maximize compatibility.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a smaller, more portable tablet; you need a tablet that has built-in LTE; you'd rather go with a more affordable option.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is our favorite premium tablet there is, and in no small part due to the inclusion of the powerful S Pen. We also love the 14.6-inch AMOLED display, the 256GB-plus of storage and microSD port, and a battery life of up to 16 hours per charge. It also has decent rear and front cameras and a MediaTek MT6989 processor that makes performance extremely smooth.

The S10 Ultra comes built-in with One UI and Android 14, quad AKG-tuned speakers, and an optical fingerprint scanner that sits a little beneath the display.

While it's probably not the best pick for anyone looking for a seriously-budget-level tablet, this is a good price for anyone in need of a premium tablet with a stylus.