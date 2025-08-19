Best Buy's Back To School sale slashes $220 OFF our favorite premium tablet
S Pen, 14.6-inch display, and a powerful CPU—all for $980.
The beginning of the school year is just around the corner, which means that Best Buy and other retailers are currently offering some sweet student-friendly discounts on some of our favorite tablets. During the Best Buy back-to-school sale, the retailer has cut $220 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is the best premium Samsung tablet available right now.
The S10 Ultra comes with the first-party Samsung S Pen, a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED display, and 256GB of storage along with a microSD card for more. Additionally, it has 12GB of RAM, making it a great pick for work and school tasks, multi-tasking, and performance overall.
Samsung also says the S10 Ultra will get users up to 16 hours of battery life, and it has 45W fast-charging.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: $1,199.99 $979.99 at Best Buy
For those heading back to classes, Best Buy's back-to-school sale features $220 off the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, bringing the price down to under $1,000. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra includes the Samsung S Pen, a useful stylus and drawing tool, as well as a large 14.6-inch touchscreen.
✅Recommended if: you want a premium tablet with a large, good-looking touchscreen; you'd prefer having a powerful stylus come with your tablet; you have other devices within the Galaxy ecosystem and want to maximize compatibility.
❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a smaller, more portable tablet; you need a tablet that has built-in LTE; you'd rather go with a more affordable option.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is our favorite premium tablet there is, and in no small part due to the inclusion of the powerful S Pen. We also love the 14.6-inch AMOLED display, the 256GB-plus of storage and microSD port, and a battery life of up to 16 hours per charge. It also has decent rear and front cameras and a MediaTek MT6989 processor that makes performance extremely smooth.
The S10 Ultra comes built-in with One UI and Android 14, quad AKG-tuned speakers, and an optical fingerprint scanner that sits a little beneath the display.
While it's probably not the best pick for anyone looking for a seriously-budget-level tablet, this is a good price for anyone in need of a premium tablet with a stylus.
