Best Buy is currently offering an extra $70 OFF this already cheap Samsung tablet

Another cheap Samsung tablet has gotten even cheaper, this time weeks ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Best Buy has chopped $70 off the already-affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, bringing the price down to just $250.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 series was launched in multiple markets last year, offering a more affordable lineup of tablets for those who don't want to spend more than a few hundred dollars. The A9 Plus includes a larger 11-inch display than the base-level A9, and this particular deal is for the upgraded 256GB storage configuration of the device.

Add in the inclusion of both a front- and rear-facing camera, USB-C charging, and a decent battery life, and you're looking at a pretty decent tablet—especially at a price point of just $250.

Many users also like that it includes a headphone jack, something that is anything but universal in today's tablet market, as well as decent performance that punches a bit above its weight at this sticker price.

Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (256GB): $319.99 $249.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's latest run of deals includes $70 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, bringing it to under $300 at just $250. The A9 Plus was launched alongside the A9 as an economy-level set of tablet options, while the Plus boasts a larger screen that many users like.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an affordable tablet with a decently large screen, and you don't want to spend more than a few hundred dollars; you want an affordable tablet option that doesn't compromise on battery life or storage; you have other Samsung devices that you've liked.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a tablet that comes with the first-party, Samsung S Pen; you need something with super crisp camera quality for photos, videos, and video calls; you'd prefer a tablet with USB-C fast charging.

Samsung launched the A9 series as an affordable pair of tablet options with downgraded LCD displays. While buyers shouldn't expect it to be one of the best Samsung tablets, it'll get the job done for most casual users, and the A9 Plus is a good pick if you want an affordable device with a slightly larger screen than most.

The A9 Plus features an 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and while it's nowhere near industry-leading performance, it's not bad compared to rivals around this price point. Performance is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC processor and 8GB of RAM, offering performance that's good enough for most. It also comes with a headphone jack, a microSD port for expandable storage up to 1TB, a 5MP front-facing camera, and an 8MP rear-facing camera.

While you shouldn't expect to get all the bells and whistles with this budget tablet, it's a great pick if you're in need of something affordable that's still going to get the job done.