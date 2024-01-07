The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 might be hitting US shelves soon

What you need to know

Samsung initially introduced the Galaxy Tab A9 series in October, with a potential upcoming release in the US market.

Recent sightings on Samsung's website, particularly on the Shop Samsung app, indicated a brief appearance of the Galaxy Tab A9+ for Verizon and T-Mobile.

Despite the listing's removal, it strongly suggests an imminent US launch, as the URL still appears accessible.

Samsung seems to be getting ready to release the Galaxy Tab A9 tablets in the United States, with brief listings spotted on the Samsung U.S. online store.

Samsung, known for its top-notch high-end tablets, also has a thriving collection of budget Android tablets. The buzz was real when the company rolled out not one, but two Galaxy Tab A9 tablets last October.

The base Galaxy Tab A9 sports an 8.7-inch LCD screen, while its bigger sibling, the Tab A9 Plus, boasts an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both models ditch the old Unisoc chipset in favor of a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Even though these tablets made the rounds in various countries, the US was left out of the party. But this might be about to change as Samsung U.S. recently dropped a couple of listings for the tablets on its online store.

The Plus model, in particular, made a quick cameo on Samsung's website, and eagle-eyed Reddit users caught wind of its listing for Verizon and T-Mobile through the Shop Samsung app (via 9to5Google). The 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is priced at $270, but students get a little discount, snagging it for a cool $256.

(Image credit: Reddit)

That said, if you try to head over to the Samsung US store link, all you get is a 404 error because someone hit the publish button too early. But even with the accidental reveal, it's basically Samsung giving us a not-so-subtle wink that the tablets are gearing up for a US debut.

There's currently no word on the exact US launch date for the Galaxy Tab A9 series, with Samsung keeping mum on the details. While the listing's gone, the smoke signals are clear. So, keep your eyes peeled for the official announcement.