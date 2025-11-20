This cheap Samsung tablet just got even cheaper with 52% OFF for Black Friday

Black Friday tablet deals have finally arrived, and Amazon's sale is leading the charge by slashing an incredible 52% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The S6 Lite is a great pick for anyone who wants the first-party Samsung S Pen without paying a premium tablet price, and especially at just $158.

The differences between the base Galaxy Tab S6 and the S6 Lite aren't too significant, though the Lite model comes with a slightly smaller 10.4-inch screen and a slightly slower CPU. With that being said, it still features a 7,040mAh battery that features up to 14 hours of battery life, along with a headphone jack, USB-C port, and stereo speakers.

It's probably not a worthwhile pick for anyone looking for a high-performance device, but it's a solid option if you want something simple that won't break the bank. Despite also including a basic LCD screen, the device still offers a pretty colorful and lively screen experience, even if it isn't AMOLED.

52% OFF! Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: $329.99 $159.99 for Amazon's Black Friday sale

Amazon has chopped 52% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for Black Friday, offering an incredible deal on an already-approachable device. We love that this tablet comes with the Samsung S Pen, as they were previously only included with and supported by some of the manufacturer's highest-end tablets.

✅Recommended if: you want a cheap Android tablet that also comes with a first-party stylus; you're looking for a device that includes a 3.5mm jack for headphone and external speaker listening, along with a set of stereo speakers built in; you'd prefer a tablet with a long-lasting battery.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a tablet with industry-leading performance; you want a device that has a fingerprint sensor; you'd prefer to upgrade to the base S6 model, or another higher-end Samsung Galaxy Tab.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn't anything too special, but it is the company's most budget-friendly tablet option that includes an S Pen and S Pen compatibility. This particular deal is for the 64GB storage configuration, though buyers can also upgrade to the 128GB option.

The S6 Lite features a basic Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot offering expandable storage of up to 512GB. It also has a 10.4-inch LCD display, a 5MP front-facing camera, and an 8MP rear-facing camera, in addition to a USB-C charging port and a headphone jack. Samsung also says the included 7,040 mAh battery can get users up to 14 hours of battery life per charge.

If you need a good price on a tablet and you've liked other Samsung Galaxy