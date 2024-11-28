We're keeping track of the best Samsung Black Friday deals so you don't have to

Refresh

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) Samsung's latest Chromebook can be had for under $100! Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: $699 $599, or from $99 at Samsung Until this year, we wondered whether Samsung had given up on Chromebooks. The company hadn't released a new option in almost two years, but it turns out that we didn't have anything to worry about thanks to the Galaxy Chromebook Plus reveal. Not only does it have a beautiful 15.6-inch AMOLED display, but the Galaxy Chromebook Plus is also the thinnest Chromebook out there. With it being ultra-thin, it's also incredibly light, making it a fantastic travel companion. Normally, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus retails for $699, putting it right alongside the likes of the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714. However, Samsung has an unbelievable Black Friday deal running that lets you get its latest Chromebook for under $100!

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung's best OLED TV is down to an all-time low Samsung S85D 55-Inch OLED TV: $1,699 $999 at Samsung

Samsung S95D 65-Inch OLED TV: $3,399 $2,299 at Samsung

Samsung S95D 77-Inch OLED TV: $4,599 $3,499 at Samsung If you haven't made the switch to an OLED TV just yet, now is the time to do so. Samsung has exciting discounts on all of its OLED TVs, with sizes starting at 55 inches and going up to 77 inches. The 55-inch S85D is a great starting point, and coming in at $999, it isn't too costly. If you've got a bigger budget, the 65-inch S95D would be my pick; the S95D is Samsung's latest range, and it has increased brightness, better color vibrancy, no glare, and goes up to 144Hz — making it a great choice with gaming consoles. While it is still costly at $2,299, you're getting a $1,100 discount on its usual retail price, and that's a terrific deal.

(Image credit: Samsung) Level up your gaming with this 49-inch OLED monitor Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch 144Gz Gaming Monitor: $1,299 $899 at Samsung (includes free 2TB 990 Pro M.2 drive) Samsung has one of the best deals around if you're looking to pick up a curved OLED gaming monitor. The Odyssey OLED G9 has a massive 49-inch panel, and the vibrant OLED panel combined with the sheer size makes this the ultimate gaming upgrade. The monitor has a QHD resolution, and as it is an ultrawide, you get increased horizontal density of 5120 x 1440. The curved design makes it that much more immersive, and 144Hz refresh means you can unlock high framerates in demanding games provided you have a decent video card. It has HDMI 2.1, Micro HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectivity, and honestly, there isn't much missing on this panel. As an added bonus, Samsung is throwing in a 2TB 990 Pro M.2 drive with the package, and that's a $159 value on its own. So if you're mulling a monitor upgrade and haven't picked up anything yet, the OLED G9 is a fantastic choice at $899.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Complete the Galaxy ecosystem with this crazy laptop discount Samsung GalaxyBook 4 Edge: $1,349 $799 at Best Buy While we don't often cover Windows laptops at Android Central, this Samsung GalaxyBook 4 Edge is a special exception. While it runs Windows 11 — which means all your normal PC apps and games work just fine — it's powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite processor and has special Galaxy tie-ins with Samsung Galaxy phones and earbuds. That includes being able to easily share your phone's display and even apps to your PC, sharing a clipboard for easy copying/pasting between devices, and even using your phone as a high-quality webcam if you want an extra point of view. The laptop can even read and summarize all your text messages and notifications, meaning you can focus more on work and less getting distracted by social media on your phone. This $500 off deal is seriously incredible and makes the best version of the GalaxyBook 4 $100 less than the mid-range entry. Now that's a great Black Friday deal!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Get a grip with my favorite thin case Thinborne Galaxy S24 Ultra case with MagSafe: $69.98 $54.98 at Amazon Lots of cases look the same, but a Thinborne aramid fiber case will not only make your device stand out, it'll add some much-needed grip to modern slippery phones. The Galaxy S24 Ultra's titanium frame is certainly strong but it's not grippy by any means, and dropping it can still mean the glass breaks even if the metal holds strong. I have historically preferred to use phones without a case but, as phones continue to get more and more expensive, it's just not economical to keep doing this. That's why I love Thinborne cases! They make the phone super grippy, add some fun style, and even toss in MagSafe compatibility so you can use the best MagSafe accessories. It's a win-win, especially when you can get a rare 21% discount during Black Friday week!

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) Which 'Fan Edition' Samsung phone should you buy? Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 256GB: $474.99 at Amazon ✅ Yes, buy this

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB: $495 at Amazon ❌ Don't buy this If you're stuck comparing the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Galaxy S23 FE, let me provide a little helpful context. For starters, it's worth noting that both devices are straightforward and reliable, with particularly great-for-the-price displays, large batteries, and years of guaranteed software support. Both phones also share the same camera hardware and most of the same AI-powered software features. Simply put, if you already own the Galaxy S23 FE, you don't need to rush and upgrade to the newer phone right away. That being said, if you're planning to buy one of the two phones, let me be clear: the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is absolutely the better device, and it's currently cheaper than its predecessor during the Black Friday sales. Currently just $474.99 unlocked at Amazon, the Galaxy S24 FE is one of the best midrange phones you can buy 2024, totally smashing the S23 FE with a better processor, more software support, and the entire suite of Galaxy AI software features. The phone also boasts a larger display and an upgrade in battery life over its processor. In other words, there's no reason to consider buying the S23 FE during Black Friday when the S24 FE is this good.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Give your storage a huge upgrade with the fastest M.2 SSD Samsung 990 Pro 1TB M.2 SSD: $159 $92 at Amazon , $99 at Samsung

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB M.2 SSD: $249 $159 at Amazon , $169 at Samsung

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB M.2 SSD: $464 $269 at Amazon, $269 at Samsung Samsung makes the best Android phones, but the brand does so much more, and it is a leader in storage and memory products. The 990 Pro NVMe SSD is among the best available today, and and it is back down to its lowest pricing ahead of Black Friday. The 990 Pro uses TLC cache, and it comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage sizes, with all three getting enticing discounts. Built on the PCIe 4.0 standard, you get outstanding transfers of up to 7450MB/s, and it is among the fastest in this regard. There isn't much else to say about the 990 Pro — it has consistently been one of the best choices in this category, and if you need to increase the storage on your PS5 or gaming machine, this is the best time to do so.

Get a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for under $100 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the best price on Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, one of the best pair of wireless earbuds ever made! Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may have been released this year but not everyone loves the AirPods-like style of those buds, which makes this deal oh so perfect. Pop them in, turn on ANC, and feel free to ignore everything else around you. They're great for airplane trips and last hours upon hours on a single charge. This deal is live for both the black and Bora Purple colorways, so you can choose between the two without feeling like you have to sacrifice on style. I've loved using these for years and still prefer the way they look and feel compared to the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) The best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal isn't on Amazon, if you can believe it Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $1899 $1099 direct from Samsung Amazon often has the best deals during Black Friday week, but not this time! Buying direct from Samsung gets you the best deal this week, taking a whopping $800 off Samsung's best large foldable phone ever made. That's $221 less than Amazon's best deal today! The best part is that there's no trade-in required, but you'll need to click the "no trade-in" button on the page to get access to this deal. Once you do that, Samsung cuts $800 off the price instantly INCLUDING the Samsung.com exclusive colors like the carbon fiber one.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) A gift for you and a gift for them Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399, includes a $50 Amazon gift card Amazon is giving away $50 Amazon gift cards with the purchase of any Samsung Galaxy Ring during Black Friday week! That lets you choose between the gold, silver, or black colorways so you can match your style, plus get a $50 Amazon gift card to spend on whatever you want — or just drop in someone's stocking for an easy gift this holiday season. The Samsung Galaxy Ring fits perfectly into the Galaxy ecosystem and works best when paired with a newer Samsung Galaxy phone. Phones like the Galaxy S24 FE — which is at a record-low price of $474 right now — enable Galaxy AI insights on the Galaxy Ring, giving you AI-powered health coaching and sleep tracking. Plus, only Samsung Galaxy phones can use the full power of the find my Ring feature. Plus, Samsung doesn't require you to pay for a subscription to use the Ring's best features, so this is a one-time purchase that you can use without any added cost in the future!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Mint Mobile gets in on the Black Friday action Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $800 $620, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile Mint Mobile is known for offering interesting deals on phones and wireless, but it's really pulled out the stops with its Black Friday offerings. Pair the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S24 with Mint's Unlimited plan and the T-Mobile-owned carrier will slash $180 off the phone and give you 12 months of wireless at 50% off. In other words, this deal basically amounts to getting a full year of one of our favorite unlimited plans for free, all you need to do is buy the Galaxy S24. Mint's Unlimited plan gives you talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus a free mobile hotspot and calls to Mexico and Canada. Pick up this Black Friday deal today and you won't have to pay another phone bill for a year. That's sounds pretty good to me.

What new Black Friday deals can we expect this week? With all of the Black Friday Samsung deals that are currently available, you'd be forgiven for thinking that this is, well, it. But in reality, now that we've officially entered Black Friday week, a ton of retailers are launching new batches of holiday deals. Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon have already kicked off a new phase of their Black Friday sales this morning, plus I'm getting word that a lot of wireless carriers will be releasing their own fresh offers this week. If none of the Black Friday deals have caught your eye so far this year, don't worry: your dream discount might be just around the corner. Needless to say, we'll keep sharing new Black Friday offers throughout the week, so keep checking back for updates.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) Why does the Galaxy Watch Ultra keep getting cheaper? Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $438 at Amazon Another day, another discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. In a surprising turn of events, the price of the Galaxy Watch Ultra has been dropping on an almost-daily basis during Amazon's Black Friday sale, now hitting a new record low price of $438. How low is the price going to go? It's hard to say, but Black Friday is swiftly approaching. If you don't want to risk the waiting game, 33% off is a pretty spectacular deal for such a new smartwatch. You'll get peak Samsung performance with a durable build, plenty of onboard storage for music and apps, and up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge (in Power Saver mode). To learn more, take a peek at our 4.5/5-star Galaxy Watch Ultra review.

Pro tip: score another $50 off when you use the Shop Samsung app If you like buying devices directly from Samsung, consider downloading the Shop Samsung app. You'll get a straight $50 off your first purchase through the app if you spend $500 or more (or $100 off when you spend $1,500 or more), plus Samsung will occasionally offer exclusive discounts on certain devices when you shop via the app (right now you can get additional savings on the Galaxy S24 Ultra). You don't have to go through any annoying hassle or sign over your first born when using the app, either, just download it through the Google Play store and start shopping. Thank me later!

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) What's up with the Verizon bundle deal? Verizon's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, and one of the most interesting deals on display is this offer that gets you a free Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, a free Galaxy Watch 7, AND a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet if you can meet the eligibility requirements. That's over $1,500 worth of free Samsung tech! Like most Verizon deals, this holiday offer comes with a lot of fine print, but if you can make it work for you, the rewards can be HUGE. For starters, you'll need to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus while adding a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Then you'll need to process a trade-in through Verizon. Once that's said and done, the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credit to make all three devices completely free. You'll still be paying for the admittedly expensive Unlimited Ultimate plan, but that's where your obligation ends. Verizon is also being pretty generous with its trade-in process for this deal — even old phones will get you the full amount of credit.

Wait, WHEN is Black Friday again? Something interesting happened yesterday. Millions of folks outside of the United States thought yesterday, November 22nd, was Black Friday, as that has been closer to the usual date from past years. In the eComm industry, we've begun to refer to this as "Fake Black Friday". But fear not, the REAL Black Friday will be held on the day after Thanksgiving, November 29th. In the meantime, there is no shortage of great early Black Friday deals to hold you over.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon Unfortunately, some Android tablets get the reputation of being a little overpriced, but that's not a problem with the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. This well-priced device boasts a durable aluminum construction, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery, and a Snapdragon processor that will handle most daily tasks with ease. You also get expandable storage using microSD. The Tab A9 Plus doesn't have S Pen support, which is a bummer, but Amazon's Black Friday sale is making up for any drawbacks with a huge 32% discount! That knocks the price of the tablet back down to an all-time low.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: $179.99 From $39.99 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 From $114.99 at Samsung Samsung has just added the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to its lineup of Black Friday deals, and audiophiles should really take note. You can get up to $100 off the buds when you trade in an old pair of earbuds or headphones, which could knock 2024's Galaxy Buds 3 down to as low as $39.99!

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) The Galaxy Tab S10 series gets its first discounts before Black Friday! Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series of Android tablets was just unveiled a little over a month ago, but the Black Friday sales have already given the devices their first-ever discounts! If you've had your eye on the super-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, the best move would probably be to buy the tablet directly from the source. Samsung is currently slashing $200 off the tablet AND throwing in up to $800 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken device. Play your cards right and you can get your tablet for as little as $199.99. Not too shabby for a brand new device that's powerful enough to replace your laptop!

Amazon's Black Friday Week just kicked off Amazon just formally kicked off its Black Friday sale event today, and there is no shortage of great Samsung deals on display. The record-smashing deal on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, for instance, just got even better, with 27% off the rugged wearable, while the super-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $350 off on the site. More Amazon discounts are certain to go live over the next week, so keep your eye on this guide for the latest and greatest offers.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Will the Galaxy Ring go on sale for Black Friday? If you've been waiting for the right time to buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring, this year's upcoming Black Friday event might be it. Although we haven't seen too many impressive offers just yet, that could change at literally any moment. In the meantime, the best Black Friday Galaxy Ring deal is going to be this offer from Samsung that gives you up to $200 of instant credit when you process a trade-in on its site. That could knock the price of the smart ring to as low as $199.99! Samsung seems particularly interested in taking old Galaxy Watches off your hands, so dig those up and see how much you can save.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series? A bounty of leaks and rumors — not to mention the precedent set by previous launches — have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be unveiled sometime in January 2025. The flagship lineup is expect to include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and premium Galaxy S25 Ultra, and there are sure to be a number of preorder deals that make the AI-powered smartphones somewhat easier on the wallet. So should you buy the Galaxy S24 during Black Friday if the S25 series is just around the corner? It depends on the deal you get. After all, the S24 series is slated to get OS and security updates for seven more years, so it's not like the phones are going to feel dated very soon. Here's my advice: if you're an Android enthusiast who's passionate about using the latest and greatest Samsung devices, go ahead and wait for the Galaxy S25 to arrive. If you're using a phone like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you might also want to wait to see what trade-in deals become available for the S25 series. If you simply want a great device for a record low price ASAP, however, consider one of the Galaxy S24 deals of Black Friday 2024.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is sure to be one of the most sought-after items this holiday season, and for good reason. The phone is an absolute powerhouse of Android technology, with a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display (with accompanying built-in stylus!), a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and all of the cutting-edge Galaxy AI features you could ever want. Like the rest of the S24 series, the phone is also slated to receive seven years of OS and security upgrades. The only real gripe I have with the S24 Ultra is its price. Fortunately, the early Black Friday sales have already begun to chip away at the super-premium smartphone, with Best Buy carving a straight $350 off the device when you buy unlocked. If you have an old or broken device to ditch, Samsung is also offering up to $800 of instant trade-in credit, plus a free storage upgrade! Thanks to the incoming Black Friday sales, there's never been a better time to grab the ultra-pricey S24 Ultra.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) To wait or not to wait, that really IS the question It's the major dilemma every year: should you trust the early Black Friday sales or wait until the big day to officially place your order? It's hard to know for sure. When writing up the deals for our shopping guides, I always try to be very clear if a deal is truly one-of-a-kind or if it is likely to get even better when Black Friday arrives. Needless to say, if you see a deal on our site and it disappears before you can make your move, don't worry: many retailers will test the waters with a new deal and then end it before Black Friday weekend, only to resurrect it at the last minute. I'll try to make that known whenever I see it occur, but if you want to keep an eye on discounts yourself, it's worth checking out a price history tool like Camelcamelcamel to see what's really going on behind the scenes.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: $649.99 $474.99 at Best Buy Samsung's midrange Galaxy S24 FE just hit store shelves last month, so I was pretty surprised to see Best Buy's Black Friday sale carve a whopping $175 off the unlocked phone. That's a huge discount for such a new phone, and it's extremely unlikely that the price will drop even further next week. The Galaxy S24 FE boasts a lovely 6.7-inch AMOLED display with seven years of guaranteed OS updates, plus you get Galaxy AI features and 8GB of RAM straight out of the box. If you want to save even more, Best Buy will hook you up with $100 of additional savings when you activate the phone today, resulting in a total discount of $275 off. Thanks to this no-hassle deal, the midrange masterpiece just got way more midrange.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) Should you buy Galaxy devices directly from Samsung? Samsung typically runs a big sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, but the offers on display usually involve a lot of fine print to get the max savings. It seems like the site has learned its lesson this year, however, as Samsung's Black Friday deals have never been as good as this. The offers I've seen so far from the Korean OEM easily rival retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. For example, you can currently score $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you buy the phone unlocked in select colors, while the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a $300 no-strings discount AND a free storage upgrade with select color variants. Neither of these deals require a trade-in or carrier activation, which is honestly pretty remarkable for Samsung.

When will Black Friday sales start? The Black Friday sales have pretty much already begun. In the coming days, you'll see retailers across the web launching sales to get shoppers ready for the holiday season — the big question is whether these offers will improve as we near November 29th. Needless to say, if you're looking for a Samsung deal this holiday season, bookmark this page: I'll keep updating this guide with new offers as they go live.

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central) What is going on with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra? Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (LTE): $349.99 $278.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $472.99 at Amazon One of the biggest surprises we've seen this holiday shopping season has been the absolutely outrageous discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. These two top-rated Android smartwatches have only been out since July and yet they've already received historic discounts during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Will the price drop even further as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Only time will tell, but I certainly wouldn't wait to place your order if you're interested.