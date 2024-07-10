Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases 2024

You don't have to go looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases because we've gathered them all right here. From rugged numbers to ultra-thin cases, there's something for everyone.

Don't you dare think about rocking your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the nude. If you pay over a thousand dollars for something, it's a smart idea to protect it since that's a large sum to shell out. A phone case thwarts scratches, nicks, bumps, and dents to your device, so make sure you get a reliable one.

Case up your flexible Galaxy Z Fold 6

UAG Plyo Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case View at Amazon Best overall Urban Armor Gear, often abbreviated as UAG, offers a superb clear case with military-grade drop protection and MagSafe support. The UAG Plyo Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case looks slick in all three of its color variants, which is another upside. Thinborne Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case View at Amazon Best thin case Thinborne doesn't disappoint with its impossibly thin Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case. It's made of hardy 600D aramid fiber and has a MagSafe ring embedded in its back. To increase value, Thinborne gives you a tempered glass screen protector for the Fold 6's external screen. Spigen Tough Armor Pro P for Galaxy Z Fold 6 View at Amazon Best with S Pen slot Not many Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases have an S Pen holder, but the military-grade Spigen Tough Armor Pro P doesn't miss out on it. You can store your S Pen in the tough spine of the case, which is also where the kickstand is tucked away. CASETiFY Galaxy Z Fold 6 Impact Series Case From $72 at CASETiFY Best bumper cover CASETiFY's Impact Series cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are made of recycled materials, add 4ft drop protection, offer thousands of patterns and designs, and can be customized to a wide extent. You can change the color of the bumper cover's frame, opt for a camera ring stand, and more! TORRAS Magnetic Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case View at Amazon Best clear case The TORRAS Magnetic Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case has a frosted see-through back and comes in a single shadowy, blackish tint. There's a MagSafe adapter ring on the backside of the case and you get decent impact absorption thanks to the tough TPU make and raised edges. i-Blason Armorbox for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 View at Amazon Best tough shell It's tough as nails, but the i-Blason Armorbox for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 still manages to look good. You get a very boisterous design with robust impact resistance, an S Pen slot, a built-in screen guard, and a stand that doubles as a phone grip.

Make smart decisions when buying a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 case

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has nearly identical dimensions compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, we still don't know whether you can use the Fold 5's cases on the Fold 6. Until this has been confirmed by a reliable source, it's better you purchase a dedicated case for your Galaxy Z Fold 6.

All the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases are priced similarly, falling between the $60 to $80 mark. UAG's Plyo Pro is priced in the middle, coming in at roughly $70. For this median price, you get a high-grade TPU make, raised edges, a MagSafe ring built-in, military-grade drop protection, and three colorways to choose from. It's an excellent case that shows off the glorious color of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

If you're gunning for something more protective and don't mind a little bulk, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro P for Galaxy Z Fold 6 is unbeatable in its mix of form and function. Not only do you get military-grade drop protection with raised bezels all around, but the Spigen Tough Armor Pro P also has an S Pen holder in its thick hinge and a kickstand. What more could you need?