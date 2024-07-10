Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases 2024
Say hello to all the best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 6.
You don't have to go looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases because we've gathered them all right here. From rugged numbers to ultra-thin cases, there's something for everyone.
Don't you dare think about rocking your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the nude. If you pay over a thousand dollars for something, it's a smart idea to protect it since that's a large sum to shell out. A phone case thwarts scratches, nicks, bumps, and dents to your device, so make sure you get a reliable one.
Case up your flexible Galaxy Z Fold 6
Best overall
Urban Armor Gear, often abbreviated as UAG, offers a superb clear case with military-grade drop protection and MagSafe support. The UAG Plyo Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case looks slick in all three of its color variants, which is another upside.
Best thin case
Thinborne doesn't disappoint with its impossibly thin Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case. It's made of hardy 600D aramid fiber and has a MagSafe ring embedded in its back. To increase value, Thinborne gives you a tempered glass screen protector for the Fold 6's external screen.
Best with S Pen slot
Not many Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases have an S Pen holder, but the military-grade Spigen Tough Armor Pro P doesn't miss out on it. You can store your S Pen in the tough spine of the case, which is also where the kickstand is tucked away.
Best bumper cover
CASETiFY's Impact Series cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are made of recycled materials, add 4ft drop protection, offer thousands of patterns and designs, and can be customized to a wide extent. You can change the color of the bumper cover's frame, opt for a camera ring stand, and more!
Best clear case
The TORRAS Magnetic Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case has a frosted see-through back and comes in a single shadowy, blackish tint. There's a MagSafe adapter ring on the backside of the case and you get decent impact absorption thanks to the tough TPU make and raised edges.
Best tough shell
It's tough as nails, but the i-Blason Armorbox for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 still manages to look good. You get a very boisterous design with robust impact resistance, an S Pen slot, a built-in screen guard, and a stand that doubles as a phone grip.
Make smart decisions when buying a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 case
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has nearly identical dimensions compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, we still don't know whether you can use the Fold 5's cases on the Fold 6. Until this has been confirmed by a reliable source, it's better you purchase a dedicated case for your Galaxy Z Fold 6.
All the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases are priced similarly, falling between the $60 to $80 mark. UAG's Plyo Pro is priced in the middle, coming in at roughly $70. For this median price, you get a high-grade TPU make, raised edges, a MagSafe ring built-in, military-grade drop protection, and three colorways to choose from. It's an excellent case that shows off the glorious color of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
If you're gunning for something more protective and don't mind a little bulk, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro P for Galaxy Z Fold 6 is unbeatable in its mix of form and function. Not only do you get military-grade drop protection with raised bezels all around, but the Spigen Tough Armor Pro P also has an S Pen holder in its thick hinge and a kickstand. What more could you need?
