Do Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases fit the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Best answer: No, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases do not fit the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung introduced a tweaked design with its latest foldable phone, which includes squared-off edges and a slightly revamped rear camera module.

Can you use Fold 5 cases with the Galaxy Z Fold 6?

Although there's a lot of talk about the similarities between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Fold 6, this only slightly applies to the overall design. With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung made a few changes, bringing it more in line with the looks of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As a result, the Z Fold 6 is thinner and isn't as wide as its predecessor. All of this is rather impressive when you consider that both the main screen and cover display of the Z Fold 6 are a bit larger compared to the Z Fold 5.

For those of us who like to upgrade on a yearly cadence, this is definitely a source of some frustration. However, already has a track record of making even the slightest of tweaks, rendering old cases and accessories useless.

The boxier design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is quite welcome, as we saw very few changes between the previous two generations. The differences between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5 were even smaller, but if you wanted to use an older case, it would block the flash on the back of the Fold 5.

With that being said, there are a bunch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases that are already available. Samsung even introduced a new Silicone Case that sports both an adjustable grip and a kickstand that are built right into the case. If the kickstand is too much, the Clear Case features an adjustable grip, while the S Pen Case makes its return, complete with a few different color options. Rounding out the pack, Samsung's "Kindsuit Case" is the company's attempt to provide a leather-like texture without actually being made from leather.

Something else you'll want to consider is grabbing a Z Fold 6 screen protector. Samsung no longer pre-installs the TPU film on the Cover Screen, and you definitely don't want to end up mucking up the display. Plus, there are also TPU screen protectors that add another layer of protection to the beautiful 7.6-inch inner screen.

