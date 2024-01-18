Best Galaxy S24 cases 2024

The smallest Galaxy S24 device in the series has a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen this year. The dimensions of the S24 are a wee bit different, as is the camera lens placement, so you can't use Galaxy S23 cases on it. No matter, there's no shortage of excellent choices out there.

A great case should add personality, functionality, and protection. The best Galaxy S24 cases are durable, reasonably priced, and feature-packed. We've rounded up slim yet hardy phone covers for you right here. Many of this year's cases also come with MagSafe support, which gives you the opportunity to use magnetic add-ons like kickstands, grips, and wallets if you like.

Sneak a peek at the best Galaxy S24 cases

Staff pick Dbrand Grip Case with MagSafe for Galaxy S24 From $54.90 at Dbrand Colors: 37 assorted patterns This MagSafe-compatible case comes with grippy sides and raised bezels, adding military-grade drop-proofing to your S24. At 2mm thin, it's also really slim. Available in 37 cool patterns and colors, this Dbrand Grip Case is the ideal case for anyone. Poetic Neon Case with Magnetic Ring Stand for Galaxy S24 View at Amazon Colors: Black, Pink Poetic bumped up the specs of its Neon series protective case for the S24 series. This year's iteration of the Poetic Neon Case for the Galaxy S24 comes with a MagSafe ring in the back as well as a kickstand. You can choose from the plain older version, this variant, or the MagSafe version with a stand built into the camera lens. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S24 View at Amazon Colors: Crystal Clear, Frost Black, Matte Black, Zero One, Mute Beige Spigen is one of the best case manufacturers in the world. Its high-quality Ultra Hybrid series for the Galaxy S24 comes in a mix of shades, but we prefer the see-through teardown pattern called Zero One. Despite the slim profile of this thin case, you still get robust impact resistance that meets the military standard. TORRO Samsung Galaxy S24 Premium Leather Bumper Case View at Amazon Colors: Black, Dark Brown, Navy Blue TORRO uses only the best top-grain leather for its Samsung Galaxy S24 Premium Leather Bumper Case. This deluxe bumper cover for the S24 has lined insides and raised edges around the display and camera unit. You can still use wireless chargers with it on. i-Blason Armorbox for Samsung Galaxy S24 View at Amazon Colors: Black, Green, Red, Blue i-Blason's Armorbox for the Samsung Galaxy S24 is built like a tank. You can drop your phone from any angle and it'll survive. This is thanks to its multi-layered build, thickly raised bezels all around, reinforced corners, and built-in screen guard that seals the S24 in. You also get MagSafe support and a stand that pops out of the camera unit. UAG Pathfinder Clear for Samsung Galaxy S24 View at Amazon Colors: Ash UAG joined every other major case maker and added MagSafe support to its Pathfinder Clear case for the Samsung Galaxy S24. This durable case has textured sides to add grip, a semi-transparent body to show off your S24, and 18ft drop protection that meets military-grade impact absorption standards.

Narrowing down your choice of S24 case

Dbrand always strikes a home run with its phone case accessories. We absolutely love the designs and build quality of the brand's products. The Dbrand Grip Case with MagSafe for the Galaxy S24 takes the good old Dbrand Grip Case that we love and improves it with MagSafe support. So you get a super thin case with grippy sides, robust drop protection, and really cool patterns, now with support for magnetic accessories baked in.

If you're in the market for something more robust, check out the Poetic Neon Case with Magnetic Ring Stand. Poetic also revamped its cases to include MagSafe this year. The Poetic Neon series now has three variations for the Galaxy S24. This includes a basic one, a MagSafe version with a stand integrated into the camera unit, and a MagSafe variant with a ring-shaped stand at the back. We like the Poetic Neon Case with Magnetic Ring Stand with the ring stand because it also doubles as a grip, making it more versatile.

For slim cases, it doesn't get better than Spigen. For the S24, we recommend the compact and transparent Ultra Hybrid case with the teardown printed on the back. Honestly, you could close your eyes and pick anything from the brand and it would be fantastic. Spigen's cases are always so reasonably priced and tout military-grade drop protection, which increases the value factor tenfold. After hearing about the phone that fell from a plane flying 16,000ft high in the sky, there's even more reason to buy yourself a Spigen case, because it was protected by one of the brand's cases.

Ready to order this super-powered smartphone ahead of its January 31st release date? We also have all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals gathered into one guide for your perusal.