Best Galaxy S24 screen protectors 2024

The smallest Galaxy S24 in this year's lineup has a blindingly bright 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel. It's much more durable than last year because Samsung added Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both at the front and back of the S24. You should still get a screen protector for it though, because a face-first bump could still cause scratches or cracks.

Anything works well with the Galaxy S24's flat AMOLED display, unlike the S24 Ultra's curved sides. Whether you like the feel of tempered glass or prefer protective films, these are all the best Galaxy S24 screen protectors you can buy.

Flaunt your S24 without risking breakage with these screen guards

Staff pick Ferilinso 4 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 View at Amazon Best overall This fairly priced four-pack has it all: four sets of tempered glass screen protectors, an installation frame, protectors for camera lenses as well, oleophobic coating to repel liquids and solids, and a cleaning kit for your Galaxy S24. AACL 4-Pack Samsung Galaxy S24 Film View at Amazon Best hybrid film Consider the AACL 4-Pack Samsung Galaxy S24 Film if you want a film protector instead of tempered glass. This four-pack also comes with an alignment frame and cleaning kit, but there are no camera protectors. Each hybrid film is made of a robust PET material that heals from minor scratches. Milomdoi 4 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 View at Amazon Best budget Milomdoi gives you four screen protectors and four camera lens protectors for a phenomenal price. These tempered glass Galaxy S24 screen guards are case-friendly, boast 9H hardness levels, and come with an alignment tool. IQShield 2 Pack Clear TPU Film Samsung Galaxy S24 Screen Protector View at Amazon Best TPU protector IQShield's glossy TPU films come in sets of two. You can grab this two-pack for your Galaxy S24 if you want something tougher than PET. Unfortunately, there are no assistive installation accessories included. Spigen GLAStR EZ Fit Screen Protector for Galaxy S24 View at Amazon Best premium Spigen doesn't need any introduction. The renowned case maker also makes robust screen protectors, namely the GLAStR EZ Fit Screen Protector series. The Galaxy S24 version is made of hardy tempered glass and comes with a handy alignment tray. amFilm Samsung Galaxy S24 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector View at Amazon Best waterdrop notch if you like waterdrop notches, the amFilm Samsung Galaxy S24 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector is ideal for you. This set includes two tempered glass screen protectors for the S24's display and two protectors for its camera lenses, as well as a large frame to help with installation at home.

You don't need to spend a lot to get a great screen protector

As soon as you get your hands on the Galaxy S24, two tasks are imperative. First, you must get a durable screen protector to keep your display intact. And second, you need to invest in one of the best Galaxy S24 cases to keep the body fresh.

There are two routes you can take with your Samsung Galaxy S24's display protection. You can either purchase a tempered glass screen protector for robust shatterproofing, or you can opt for a thinner plastic film made of PET or TPU. This is a personal choice that depends on your preferences. I myself prefer films, but most people believe it isn't as robust as tempered glass.

After you've made your decision, you can go shopping. For those who prefer glass, the Ferilinso 4 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 delivers the most value. You get four units of hardy tempered glass screen protectors for the S24 as well as four camera lens protectors, also made of glass but darker in color instead of being clear. There's also a mighty useful installation frame provided with the set, along with a cleaning kit. These screen guards have undergone the oleophobic treatment so they repel fingerprints, dust, and water droplets, and they are case-friendly too.

For film lovers, the AACL 4-Pack Samsung Galaxy S24 Film is a good choice. Once again, there are four sets of PET screen protectors in the box. You get an alignment frame with AACL's screen guards too, but there are no camera lens protectors so you might have to buy them separately if you must have them. Honestly, lens protectors aren't necessary as long as your S24 case has raised edges around the camera unit or lenses. Just like the Ferilinso kit, AACL's four-pack costs less than $10 so it is very affordable.