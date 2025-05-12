As is the case with phone covers, the best Motorola Razr Plus 2025 screen protectors include many of the best Razr Plus 2024 screen guards as well. This is due to the shared screen sizes of both devices, with the internal display measuring 6.9 inches and the external one 4 inches across the board.

Since the inner screen folds in half, there are no glass screen guards available for the 6.9-inch display and you get flexible films instead. Meanwhile, there are plenty of glass and plastic screen protectors for the external 4-inch screen of the Razr Plus 2025. Here are the best screen protectors for both displays.

Check out all the best screen guards for your Razr Plus 2025

Ruiheshiyi Motorola Razr Plus 2024 2025 Screen Protector 2 Pack Check Amazon Best overall The Ruiheshiyi Motorola Razr Plus 2024 2025 Screen Protector 2 Pack comes with two sets of screen guards, a glass duo for the front and a soft TPU duo for the inside. The kit includes a helpful installation frame too. JZG 2+2pcs Screen Protector for Motorola Razr Plus 2024 Hydrogel Film View at Amazon Best hydrogel Hydrogel films like this one from JZG provide a superior touch response, which is why it's a great option to keep in mind for your Motorola Razr Plus 2025. It's made for the 2024 model but fits just nice. Diacube Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Matte Screen Protector 3 Pack View at Amazon Best matte Anti-glare is a sought-after feature. If you're looking for this finish, the Diacube Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Matte Screen Protector 3 Pack is a suitable match for your needs. Six screen guards make this a bargain too. Foebxxs 2 Pcs Hydrogel Screen Protector for Motorola Razr 50 Ultra View at Amazon Best oleophobic The Foebxxs 2 Pcs Hydrogel Screen Protector is ultra-thin and has an oleophobic layer on top. This will keep the inside and outside display of your Razr Plus free of dirt and fingerprints. soliocial Ultra-Thin Hydrogel Screen Protector For Motorola Razr+ 2024 View at Amazon Best case friendly If you're planning on getting a phone case for your Motorola Razr Plus 2025, you need this case-friendly screen protector set. Two sets of fully clear hydrogel screen protectors for both screens are included. Clatoxi Transparent Case for Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with Built-in Screen Protector View at Amazon Best with case Haven't bought a case yet? Hit two birds with one stone and get the Clatoxi Transparent Case with Built-in Screen Protector instead. It'll protect both displays and the entire body of your Razr Plus.

High-quality screen protectors elongate your Motorola Razr Plus 2025's lifespan

The best quality Motorola Razr Plus 2025 screen protectors prevent scratches, cracks, and shatters on both screens, thereby extending its lifespan. It also helps to have a mint condition phone when you trade it in later on for a newer release. With that being said, here are the top picks you should consider.

Our best overall selection is the highly-rated Ruiheshiyi Motorola Razr Plus 2024 2025 Screen Protector 2 Pack. It's priced below $20, making it fairly reasonable and you get a lot of value for your money. The set includes two pieces of screen protectors as well as an assistive installation frame in the box. So even if you install it by yourself at home, you will achieve a clean result without running the risk of ruining the spare. The external screen protector is made of sturdy 9H tempered glass whereas the internal film is made of a robust TPU material.

If you don't like the glossy finish of glass or plastic films, Diacube sells a matte screen protector three-pack that's just nice. It costs almost the same as our first choice, but you get three screen protectors instead of two each for both displays. Although this three-pack is made for the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 — also known as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in some markets — it fits the Motorola Razr Plus 2025. As explained earlier in the article, both models share the same screen dimensions to make this possible.

Now that you've settled on a screen protector, consider purchasing a case for your Motorola Razr Plus 2025 too. There are tons of excellent options available.