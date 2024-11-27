I can't believe it! Samsung's brand-new Chromebook can be yours for just $99!

It's been almost two months since Samsung surprised us all with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus. Despite only being available for less than two months, you can already save up to $600 on one of the best Chromebooks.

As we've seen with many other retailers, Samsung kicked off its Black Friday sales early, surprisingly including the Galaxy Chromebook Plus. The retail price comes in at $699, however, it's been discounted by $100 right off the bat. But if you have an old device that you no longer need, Samsung is offering to take another $500 off via trade-in, bringing the price of the Galaxy Chromebook Plus to just $99.

✅Recommended if: You've been on the lookout for the thinnest and lightest Chromebook, or just want a bright and vibrant OLED display.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a Chromebook that has a touchscreen or one with a convertible form-factor.

The biggest selling point for the Galaxy Chromebook Plus is that it's the thinnest and lightest Chromebook Plus model currently available. It measures 11.8mm thin, just a smidge thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold or Galaxy Z Fold 6 (when folded.)

Once you lift the lid, you're presented with a beautiful 15.6-inch AMOLED display, complete with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It's no slouch in the power department either, as its powered by the Intel Core 3 100U SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Oh, and I haven't even mentioned the fact that this is the first Chromebook to be released with the brand-new Quick Insert key. This replaces the "Everything" key found on every other Chromebook and makes it easy to access various files or interact with Gemini without needing to switch apps or Chrome tabs.

If there's one thing that kind of bugs me about the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, it's that there aren't any other configurations to choose from. This means that if you want more RAM or storage, you're just out of luck. Even still, it doesn't take away from the overall experience.